Wayne Carey’s ex Kate Neilson slams the AFL legend following his white powder scandal

Actress Kate Neilson has weighed in on her ex-fiancée Wayne Carey’s white powder scandal days after the AFL star was booted from a Perth casino for carrying a zippered bag of unidentified white powder.

Neilson, whose tumultuous relationship with former flame Carey, 51, is well documented, suggested he probably won’t learn from his mistakes during an interview with Tuesday Herald Sun.

‘[Carey] does not have a good track record of learning its lesson. Only time will tell,” said Neilson, 40.

“He’s like a cat with nine lives,” Neilson added.

The North Melbourne legend was evicted from the Promenade Hotel on Thursday night after a bag of unidentified white powder fell from his pocket onto the gaming table.

Carey was reportedly slapped with a two-year ban from entering the Crown grounds, distanced himself from his Triple M radio show and was banned from attending Channel 7’s broadcast of this month’s Brownlow medal count.

Carey and Neilson dated for three years before briefly getting engaged in 2009.

In 2007, Carey was accused of allegedly “grazing” his then-girlfriend in the face while the couple were dining at a restaurant while vacationing in Miami.

Carey was arrested and charged by Miami police on vacation with Kate after she claimed he broke a wine glass on her face while eating, slicing her mouth and neck.

Carey later pleaded guilty to two counts of battery of a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting arrest by force.

Neilson decided not to press charges against him because of the incident.

Neilson’s comments to The Herald Sun come hours after Carey broke his silence about last Thursday’s white powder incident.

Speak with The age Monday night, the sportsman said the substance in the bag was not illegal, but rather “an anti-inflammatory he took with dinner.”

“It wasn’t an illegal substance, it was offered to security. Security didn’t take it,” he said.

“They just said it didn’t look great, I got that, and we left without incident.”

Carey was in Perth to cover Saturday’s game between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle.

A Crown spokesperson confirmed the incident to: The Western Australianstating ‘a patron was escorted from the site’ and ‘the incident was handled according to our standard procedures’.

“At Crown Perth, our priority remains to keep our guests, employees and the community safe,” the spokesperson said.

“As trained professionals, it is entrusted to our employees to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for customers and staff at all times, and will take the necessary steps to ensure that this policy is adhered to.”

Now that the star has reportedly been told he now has a two-year ban from all Crown venues, it means the AFL champion will become the AFL-sanctioned Brownlow Medal ceremony to be held at Melbourne’s Crown Palladium. excluded.

When contacted by The Herald Sun about the incident, Channel Seven director Lewis Martin said: “I have spoken to Wayne and he has agreed to step aside pending an investigation.”

Carey added that he has now found another hotel to stay in Perth.

A Triple M spokesperson also said the station had agreed with Carey that he would be withdrawn while an investigation was conducted.