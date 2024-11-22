Wayne Carey’s ex-fiancée Kate Neilson blasts him for lying about shocking alleged glassing attack

Wayne Carey’s ex-fiancée Kate Neilson has accused him of lying about an alleged glass attack that she says left her bleeding from wounds to her mouth and neck.

Neilson was reacting to comments Carey made during a recent podcast appearance with former Footy Show presenter Sam Newman, in which he called her accusations about what happened “ridiculous”.

In 2007, Carey was accused of allegedly “glazing” his then-girlfriend in the face while the couple was dining at a restaurant while on vacation in Miami.

Carey was arrested and charged by Miami police while on vacation with Kate after she alleged that he had broken a wine glass in her face during dinner, cutting her mouth and neck.

At the time, police officers said they were called to the hotel after a report that Carey hit Neilson in the face with the glass.

The former North Melbourne star later pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer and one count of resisting arrest with violence.

Kate Neilson (pictured) said she feels “extremely insulted” after Carey spoke out about the alleged glass attack she suffered in 2007.

Neilson (pictured with Carey outside court in 2009) described his version of events as “all lies”.

Neilson decided not to press charges against him for the incident and Carey was ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, attend anger and alcohol management classes and pay money to a police charity.

“An incident with a girl I was dating on and off, I wouldn’t call her a girlfriend… we were in a restaurant overseas and everyone says you hit someone with a drink,” Carey said on the podcast.

‘”You literally dressed your girlfriend.” That’s ridiculous, that’s not accurate.

‘Yes, the glass touched her because I was trying to throw wine at her, I’ve said it publicly before, I was trying to throw a drink of wine at her in a crowded restaurant.

‘I leaned down and touched his lip. “Then I threw the glass on the floor and it broke.”

Neilson responded angrily on Friday, accusing him of once again changing her story about the attack and leaving her “extremely insulted.”

‘Wayne’s story about the glass in Miami has changed since he did Andrew Denton’s story (an appearance on the TV show Enough Rope in 2008) saying he didn’t mean to break the glass in my face, but now he says “I threw the glass on the floor,” he said. news corporation.

—Which are all lies. They put him in jail for a reason, not because he poured wine in my face.

The former Kangaroos great said she has photos of the injuries she received when Carey allegedly glassed her in a Miami restaurant before attacking police.

Neilson’s furious words towards his ex came after he complained about ‘vindictive’ attacks on him for his checkered past.

“He was bleeding profusely and the FBI took photographs, which I have.

“So to say I wasn’t a girlfriend is an insult when I lived with him for years and he flew to Tasmania and met my family, wrote about my father in his autobiography and I was engaged to him.

“I feel extremely insulted by the downplaying of all of this.”

Carey recreated the incident on Denton’s show, and the host later said the star was “very much in denial about the things he’s done in his life.”

“We had been drinking a lot, we had an argument, when I got up I went to throw the wine at Kate,” Carey said on the show.

The big kangaroo’s appearance on the podcast was sparked by North Melbourne excluding him from a video made to commemorate the upcoming centenary of the club’s time in the VFL/AFL.

He made a dark prediction about his own future while lashing out at what he perceives as unfair treatment over his controversial past.

“This is me finally saying, ‘Come on, enough is enough,'” he said.

“I probably only have nine good summers left, Sam.”

‘Surely I don’t have to live the last years of my life living things that happened more than 30, more than 20 years ago.

‘They are encouraging my children, their friends… to talk about violence. “They are taking the mothers of my children to the grave, that is what they are doing,” he said.

“The vindictive nature of what continues to happen is simply wrong.”