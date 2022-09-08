Wayne Carey speaks out about being kicked out of Perth’s Crown casino

<!–

AFL great Wayne Carey said he wants to know why police weren’t called to the Crown casino when he was kicked out for carrying a bag of white powder.

Carey was ejected from Perth’s Crown casino last Thursday after a ziplock bag containing unidentified white powder fell from his pocket onto a gaming table.

He was later removed from his room and banned from all Crown locations for two years.

Carey said the whole situation could have been avoided if Crown staff had called the police.

“They’ve had twice the chance to call the police,” he told reporters on Thursday outside a men’s mental health event in Wagga Wagga.

“If what was said had happened, the police should have been called immediately.

“They got another chance when I went to my room to call the police and they never called the police.

“I want to know why, because if they had called the police, I wouldn’t have been here talking to you about this.

“If it had happened, the police would have been called.”

Carey also confirmed that he had offered to hand over the bag of gunpowder to security before returning attention to RU OK Day and the men’s mental health event.

Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch has also criticized Crown for failing to report Carey to the police when they suspected illegal behaviour.

‘We make an assessment of’ [the CCTV] but obviously we were behind from the start because we didn’t have the first complaint the moment it happened which would have been my preference,” he told Perth radio station 6PR.

“I can’t speak directly about the decisions that were made at the time, but if there was any suspicion that drugs were in possession or drugs had been obtained or in the possession of authorities at Crown I would have called the police to inform them. to settle the matter.

“We can still speak to witnesses, we can collect CCTV footage, we may be able to interview Wayne Carey himself if the investigation leads in that direction.

“But again… it will be very difficult without the substance itself to prove whether it was an illegal substance or not.”