Wayne Carey set to lose Channel 7 job with fans demanding refunds over his AFL grand final event

Wayne Carey is set to lose another commentary gig, with the former Kangaroos legend reportedly set to lose his Channel 7 job in the wake of his white powder scandal.

Carey’s contract at the network expires at the end of this season, and the industry site TV Blackbox has reported that it will not be renewed following the now infamous incident in which a bag of white powder fell out of his pocket while playing at the Crown Casino in Perth on September 1.

It comes just days after radio station Triple M confirmed the notorious bad boy would not be returning to the network.

The fallout from the scandal has been swift and severe, and plans for Carey to attend a grand final day in Melbourne have been thrown into disarray, with furious fans demanding refunds if he turns up.

More on the way…