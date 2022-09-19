WhatsNew2Day
Wayne Carey set to lose Channel 7 job with fans demanding refunds over his AFL grand final event

Sports
Furious fans demand REFUNDS as soon as they learn Wayne Carey will speak at grand final – as footy great ‘set to lose job with Channel Seven’ in latest blow to white powder casino scandal

  • Wayne Carey has reportedly lost his job at Channel 7 over the white powder scandal
  • It comes as the AFL legend lost his radio gig with Triple M last week

Wayne Carey is set to lose another commentary gig, with the former Kangaroos legend reportedly set to lose his Channel 7 job in the wake of his white powder scandal.

Carey’s contract at the network expires at the end of this season, and the industry site TV Blackbox has reported that it will not be renewed following the now infamous incident in which a bag of white powder fell out of his pocket while playing at the Crown Casino in Perth on September 1.

It comes just days after radio station Triple M confirmed the notorious bad boy would not be returning to the network.

The fallout from the scandal has been swift and severe, and plans for Carey to attend a grand final day in Melbourne have been thrown into disarray, with furious fans demanding refunds if he turns up.

