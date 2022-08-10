Wayne Carey Reveals What He Said To Anthony Stevens To Begin Confrontation With His Teammate He Betrayed

North Melbourne premiership legend Wayne Carey has pinpointed the trigger for his pub clash with Anthony Stevens on Saturday, as bad blood between the pair surfaced decades after he betrayed his ex-teammate in a of the AFL’s most infamous incidents.

Carey’s affair with Stevens’ ex Kelli became the biggest sex scandal in Australian sporting history when they were caught in a toilet together at a house party in 2002, leading to the two-time premiership captain leaving the club in disgrace.

The pair were at the Yarraville’s Railway Hotel in inner-city Melbourne on Saturday night for a 1996 premiership reunion when they had a heated altercation.

Carey (pictured left, with Stevens in 1999) says the clash between the two happened after he told his ex-partner that he was worried about him and urged him to take care of himself

The Kangaroos Premiership winner (second from right at the reunion of the team that won the 1996 flag on Sunday) is adamant that the confrontation that almost turned physical was far from the mark

Carey has denied reports that they had to be physically separated after their row of Kangaroos left teammates ‘stunned’, but is now clear on what led to the blockage.

“I wanted to have a talk with Stevo, I was worried about him,” he said on Triple M radio on Wednesday.

“I said ‘I’m worried about you’ and… he obviously took a bit of offense at me saying I was worried about him.

“I said I want him to take care of himself the way people want me to take care of myself.

“Now, he kind of took offense at that, but to say it was a huge altercation or came to blows, and then we left there and everyone was mad at everyone and it was a big thing, is totally wrong.”

Stevens (left, clashed with Carey in 2002 after joining the Adelaide Crows) was not present at the reunion on Sunday – with Carey hinting that he was absent as he was too hungover

Carey (pictured with his son at Sunday’s reunion at Marvel Stadium) claims he and Stevens drank together after their ‘firm talk’ – but reports claim it was actually a heated confrontation that almost got physical

The player once known as “The King” called what followed his comments “a hearty conversation” and also claimed that he and Stevens drank together afterward and left the venue together.

Stevens did not join his former teammates as they celebrated their 1996 premiership victory with a motorcade at the Kangaroos game against the Swans the following day, despite being one of the organizers of the event in his role as a board member of North and head of the team’s former players’ association.

He was reported to have boycotted the get-together after being “crushed” by the heated discussion.

Carey hinted that his ex-partner was not present because he was too hungover from the night before.

“Stevo wasn’t good,” he claimed.

“He had a decent night, let’s be honest, we all had a decent day. Stevo might be bigger than the others, so he wasn’t there on Sunday.”

Carey’s affair with Stevens’ wife Kelli (pictured together) became the biggest sex scandal in AFL history when it was discovered in 2002

The player once known as ‘The King’ (center, with Anthony Stevens on the left, fellow Northern legend Glenn Archer on the right) took more than a decade to apologize for his betrayal

Carey’s affair with Kelli started in 2002, after meeting at a party hosted by club champion Glenn Archer, attended by Kangaroos players.

Kelli followed Carey to a bathroom to discuss their sordid relationship that had started weeks earlier.

Stevens and Carey played together for North Melbourne from 1989 to 2001 before the betrayal came to light.

After leaving the club in disgrace, Carey joined the Adelaide Crows in 2003, taking the field against his former teammates in a fiery clash that saw him come face to face with Stevens.

In a twist, Stevens was named club captain after Carey’s departure.

In an interview with veteran journalist Mike Sheahan on Fox Footy in 2015, Stevens said he told his ex-teammate at the time to “stick it” but was also disappointed with Carey’s behavior after the betrayal.

“It’s the one thing he’s never done,” Stevens said, when asked by Sheahan if Carey had apologized.

“He never really went out of his way to say sorry—for whatever reason.”