Wayne Carey might sure Perth Crown casino after white bag saga sees him banned for two years

Carey claims the unidentified white powder he was carrying was anti-inflammatories

He reportedly believes it was wrong for the casino to assume he had illegal drugs

AFL star Wayne Carey revealed he could sue Crown Casino over the “white powder” saga in which he lost his lucrative TV and radio jobs.

The former North Melbourne legend on Wednesday engaged the services of Maurice Blackburn Lawyers’ Josh Bornstein to investigate a possible ‘disability discrimination claim’ against the gambling giant after being booted from the Perth Crown Casino on Thursday.

Gamblers watched as a ziplock bag containing unidentified white powder fell from Carey’s pocket onto a gambling table.

Staff raised the alarm and Carey was escorted by the property’s internal security and banned from all Crown locations for two years.

Mr Bornstein said he was ejected unceremoniously under the assumption that the bag contained an illegal drug.

“Mr Carey is being prescribed anti-inflammatories and analgesic drugs to manage the significant pain caused by debilitating football injuries, including a shoulder that requires replacement and a neck injury that requires three discs to be replaced,” the lawyer said.

“We are investigating whether Crown Casino unlawfully discriminated against Mr Carey by barring him from its premises due to a pre-existing disability.”

The case is now under investigation by the Western Australian Police.

“It wasn’t an illegal substance, it was offered to security. Security didn’t take it,” Carey said The age.

“They just said it didn’t look great, I got that, and we left without incident.”

Carey (pictured with partner Jessica Paulke) will address the white powder saga at a men’s mental health event in Wagga Wagga on Thursday

AUTHORIZATIONS FOR CAREY . COCAINENE In his 2009 biography The Truth Hurts, Carey devotes an entire chapter to his drug use, saying that he first used cocaine during a trip to the US in 2002, after an affair with teammate Anthony Stevens’ wife Kelli Stevens. saw him leave the North Melbourne Kangaroos in disgrace. Carey says he went on a 14-hour cocaine bender while in Memphis to watch Mike Tyson-Lennox Lewis’ fight. “It was purely an impulsive decision,” he says in the book. “I think my self-esteem was shattered. I didn’t care what happened to me. I felt so miserable I thought ‘why not try it?’

In the wake of the white powder scandal, Carey has withdrawn from Channel Seven and has been “relieved of his on-air duties” on Triple M Footy.

He is expected to address the saga on Thursday during a speech at a men’s mental health event in Wagga Wagga, where his football career began.

Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch has criticized Crown for failing to report Carey to police at the time of his eviction from the casino.

‘We make an assessment of’ [the CCTV] but it’s clear we’re on our tails from the get-go because we didn’t have the first complaint the moment it happened which would have been my preference,” he told Perth radio station 6PR.

“I can’t speak directly about the decisions that were made at the time, but if there was any suspicion that drugs were in possession or drugs had been obtained or in the possession of authorities at Crown I would have called the police to inform them. to settle the matter.

Carey was spotted on Melbourne’s St Kilda beach on Wednesday for the first time since news of his ban

“We can still speak to witnesses, we can collect CCTV footage, we may be able to interview Wayne Carey himself if the investigation leads in that direction.

“But again… it will be very difficult without the substance itself to prove whether it was an illegal substance or not.”

Carey was seen for the first time since news of his suspension came out on Wednesday.

The former champion was seen walking along Melbourne’s St. Kilda beach after dropping his child at school along with model partner Jessica Paulke.