Wayne Carey loses another job after being dropped by Triple M after white powder casino scandal

Wayne Carey gave a speaking engagement at a Melbourne function that was canceled at the last minute as members of the public expressed concerns about the AFL being great for the organisers.

It is the final blow to the footy legend after he lost his job at Triple M radio earlier this week after being banned from Perth’s Crown Casino when a bag of white powder fell from his pocket while he was gambling.

Carey was due to speak at the grand final luncheon for St Kevin’s Old Boys Football Club at the Glenferrie Hotel on Friday, but found out shortly after arriving that he was unwanted.

Carey (pictured en route to speak at a separate function at Wagga Wagga on Sept. 8) was told he was not wanted shortly after arriving at the grand finale lunch

The lunchtime promotional material did not promote Carey by name and his presence was not widely known to the 200 or so guests, according to the Herald Sun.

St Kevin’s took the step when audience members told organizers they were having trouble with Carey giving a speech, according to club president Patrick Mount.

“There was concern in the room about Wayne’s presence, which we listened to, and it was decided to fire him during the event,” Mount said.

“Wayne then left. He has acted extremely professionally and courteously the entire time.’

