Wayne Carey dropped mystery bag of white powder on casino table along with a bank note

Two very different versions of events emerge of what actually happened when former AFL star Wayne Carey was booted from a casino in Perth after dropping a bag of white powder and “banknotes” on a gambling table.

Contrary to several claims made by Carey in the wake of the embarrassing incident, the Crown Resorts boss told Perth Radio on Thursday there was no evidence he told casino staff that the white powder was legitimate medication to treat old football injuries.

Ciaran Carruthers, who has only been in the top position for three days, also said the footy star turned TV commentator wasn’t honest about where he was staying that night, and later tried to sneak back into his room.

The casino will hand over CCTV footage of the incident to police as mystery surrounds the remains of the bag of powder at the center of the scandal.

Carey will address his hometown of Wagga Wagga Thursday night during a ‘nothing off limits’ discussion for hundreds of local residents.

Carruthers told Perth radio 6PR on Thursday that highly trained personnel had been monitoring Carey prior to the incident.

He said his staff was not authorized to remove the bag of powder, which Carey promptly put in his pocket.

“When the package fell on the table, the game staff saw it right away. Mr. Carey took it back, put it back in his pocket and left the table,” he told host Liam Bartlett.

“He kept it and I have no idea what happened to it. He took it off the table, put it back on his body, and then continued.’

The casino staff’s version of events strongly contradicts that of Carey, who told his employer earlier this week: The agehe had told the staff that the powder was legitimate medication.

“It wasn’t an illegal substance, it was offered to security. Security didn’t take it,’ said Carey.

“They just said it didn’t look great, I got that, and we left without incident.”

Mr Carruthers rejected Carey’s story.

“That contradicts statements we received from our own employees and from witnesses who were there at the time,” he said.

The casino owner also said Carey misled staff about where he was staying that night and was caught sneaking back to his room.

“He told our team that he was not a guest of the hotel and we subsequently found out that he was not and that he was staying in one of the hotel rooms,” said Mr Carruthers.

“Our team then approached him in his room and advised him to leave. He cooperated. He asked for some time to collect his belongings, which we gave him, and removed himself from the premises … he had not told the truth until then according to the statements we received.’

Like any casino around the world, Crown is covered in CCTV cameras, capturing footage Mr Carruthers said would be turned over to Western Australia Police.

Mr Carruthers said Carey’s “suspicious” behavior was treated by staff as if he were another regular gambler.

“They didn’t know it was Mr. Carey. They just thought it was a customer buying chips at the time. They noticed the package fell out along with the bills and advised their game manager,” he said.

“I wish the police had been called… absolutely. And I can tell you now that that’s the process. I fully agree with the Commissioner of Police,” said Mr Carruthers.

While Crown employees dealing with Carey last week followed the company’s policies, that policy has quickly changed to ensure that the police are now called in the event that such an event was likely to happen again.

“Any activity deemed suspicious, any activity deemed inappropriate by officers, my team has the full obligation, full authority to remove people from the premises,” Mr Carruthers said.

“It would have been much easier to deal with if the police had been called – in my over 30 years in this industry my very high expectation is, I insist, that if there is any suspicion of illegal activity that we contact immediately contact the authorities.’

It was revealed on Wednesday that Carey had engaged the services of Josh Bornstein of Maurice Blackburn Lawyers to investigate a potential ‘discrimination claim’ against the gaming giant after it was booted.

It came after Channel 7 and radio Triple M both suspended Carey from his media appearances.

“Mr Carey is being prescribed anti-inflammatories and analgesic drugs to help manage the significant pain caused by debilitating football injuries, including a shoulder that requires replacement and a neck injury that requires three disc replacements,” said Mr Bornstein.

“We are investigating whether Crown Casino unlawfully discriminated against Mr Carey by barring him from its premises due to a pre-existing disability.”

Mr Carruthers said Carey made no suggestion that he was suffering from a disability at the time.

“There was no discrimination … we couldn’t have known, even if it were true that there was a health problem,” he said.

Well-placed sources have told Daily Mail Australia that Carey went to lawyers before even asking Crown for an apology – of which he has little chance of receiving.

Legal experts further argue that Carey would need to provide solid evidence of his alleged disability to stand any chance of success, should the case, in the unlikely event, go to court.

“If he wants to claim disability, he has to prove that he has the disability, that he has prescribed that medication for it and that it has to be taken in powder form and then he needs a signed affidavit from a doctor that says all of that,” he said. the expert.

Carey is expected to reveal what happened in Perth at The Good Blokes Society event, being held tonight at Wagga Wagga RSL, the Herald Sun reported.

The group’s founder, Shaun Wallis, said Carey would discuss what happened in Perth at the meeting, which is open to the public.

“Wayne was invited to come as a guest and he jumped on it, there’s no doubt Wayne will discuss it (the incident),” Mr Wallis told the publication.

“I have personally had a few conversations with him and he is working on the alleged incident.

“We are here to support Wayne as much as he needs support.”

Promotional material for the event states that there will be a ‘nothing-is-off-limits interview with a great AFL – Wayne Carey’.

Tickets for the event — selling up to $250 each — are sold out and about 110 people will attend.

Carey is reportedly set to leave Melbourne on Thursday to attend the function, which starts at 6:30pm.

“When Wayne is in trouble, demons, the Good Blokes Society is the perfect community and the community events we host, we promote storytelling and conversation and to raise your hand if you have any issues or concerns,” said Mr Wallis .

“We’re a support group, so we offer everything we have to offer, whether that’s a handshake or a hug or a listening ear.”