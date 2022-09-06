Wayne Carey details his cocaine use after being caught with bag of white powder at casino

Former AFL star Wayne Carey’s encounter with security guards at Perth’s Star Casino this week isn’t the first time he’s been linked with a suspicious bag of white powder.

The only difference is that on this occasion he denies that the bag in question contained any illegal substance. In the past, he has been open about his illegal drug use, admitting that heavy cocaine use was the last straw that ended his first marriage and nearly cost him his life.

In his 2009 biography The Truth Hurts, Carey devotes an entire chapter to his drug use, saying that he first took cocaine during a trip to the US in 2002, after an affair with teammate Anthony Stevens’ wife Kelli Stevens. saw him leave the North Melbourne Kangaroos in disgrace.

Carey says he went on a 14-hour cocaine bender while in Memphis to watch Mike Tyson-Lennox Lewis’ fight.

Wayne’s Carey’s mugshot after the star faced a Miami court charged with knocking down a police officer when he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in 2007

‘The King’ celebrates after winning the 1996 AFL Grand Final with North Melbourne. Carey says his cocaine use started six years later during a trip to America

“It was purely an impulsive decision,” he says in the book. “I think my self-esteem was shattered. I didn’t care what happened to me. I felt so miserable I thought ‘why not try it?’

At one point, Carey sniffed so much of the drug that his nose began to bleed uncontrollably.

‘I didn’t know what was going on. I thought I was going to die, but soon the power stopped and in no time I started to feel good again. I was ready to party.

‘Since I had never tried drugs for 12 hours, I now regularly snorted coke. It was typical of my “all or nothing” binge personality. It wasn’t enough to have one beer or one line of coke. It had to be an all-rounder.’

Carey says later on that trip he flew to Cancun, Mexico, where his drug use escalated.

Carey started a relationship with actress Kate Neilson (pictured), which he believes opened the door to a whole new drug scene

“Not satisfied with my cocaine mishaps, it was here that I first tried ecstasy,” he wrote.

Carey decided to make a comeback in football and vowed to stay away from drugs on his return to Australia. The self-imposed ban lasted a month.

With five clubs vying for his services and a decision imminent, he says the pressure has sent him into a tailspin. He left on a Friday night with his choice of a new club to be announced the following Monday.

‘For the next three and a half days I took cocaine and ecstasy in hotel rooms, Crown Casino, friends houses, pub toilets and a strip club. It was the bender to end all benders,” he says.

“After the Friday night session, I went home and slept for a few hours before starting again on Saturday afternoon, and then I went pretty much all the way through Monday.

Carey says when he got tired of drinking beer, he’d sniff a sip of Coke or take an ecstasy tablet, just to reboot and keep in the party spirit

“When I got tired of drinking beer, I snorted a sniff of Coke or popped an ecstasy tablet, just to recharge and keep in the party mood. As the bender dragged on, a few people dropped off and a new batch of friends arrived – and that’s my memory of that long, long weekend.”

Included in the rotating cast of characters were friends of Melbourne gangland figure Jason Moran.

Carey says that if former team-mate Johnny McNamara had not “rescued” him from a pub in Port Melbourne on Monday morning, he would have overdosed.

“I would keep going, that was the urge to erase the pain,” he wrote. “Actually, I don’t have much doubt that I would have kept going until I killed myself. That’s how utterly helpless and self-destructive I felt.’

While still married to his pregnant wife Sally, Carey began a relationship with actress Kate Neilson, which he says opened the door to an entirely new drug scene.

Carey (pictured with Kate Neilson as he left a Melbourne court in 2009) says he hid his heavy drinking and cocaine use from his colleagues while he was an assistant coach at Carlton and did media work with Foxtel

“Kate and I would be at parties where all kinds of professional people, high-flyers, recognizable faces were taking drugs,” he said. “There is almost an unofficial cocaine user club and you often saw the same faces at different gatherings.

After two seasons with the Adelaide Crows, Carey retired from playing and went on to become assistant coaching at Carlton and media work at Foxtel. He says he hid his heavy drinking and cocaine use from his colleagues.

“For some reason I thought I was the invisible man,” he wrote. “I thought I could sit in a bar or club with Kate and all her friends and go in and out of the toilets every 40 minutes and people wouldn’t notice. I lived in fantasy land.

“The makeup girl at Foxtel became my best friend, making the bags under my eyes disappear and transforming me into something almost presentable in front of the TV screen.”

Carey is pictured with wife Sally McMahon at a kangaroos function in 2005 – the year he claims she discovered his heavy use of cocaine. The couple would split up in 2006

Carey says his wife discovered he was taking drugs in the final weeks of her pregnancy.

During the New Year’s break of 2005, Sally was staying with friends at a vacation home on the Mornington Peninsula and became suspicious when Carey and other guests regularly disappeared into the bathroom to snort cocaine he’d brought with him.

The next morning she found a bag of the white powder in his discarded jeans on the bedroom floor.

Carey tried to tell his wife that the drugs belonged to someone else at the party, and that it was speed instead of cocaine, as if that made it better. Sally didn’t buy any of it. She left their apartment in Port Melbourne and went to her family in the NSW town of Wagga.

Their daughter Ella was born 11 days later.

“Three nights after Ella was born, I took drugs,” Carey says. “So much cocaine, in fact, I couldn’t get out.”

The 51-year-old insists the bag of white powder he dropped on a gaming table in a casino in Perth did not contain any illegal substances

The couple officially broke up in late February 2006, six weeks after the birth of their daughter.

Carey would have more drug and alcohol-induced meltdowns in the coming years — including one where he was locked up in a Florida jail cell for resisting arrest — but there was one thing he says he regrets more than all. Others.

“Of course I regret the affair with Kelli Stevens and the impact it had on Stevo (Anthony Stevens) and the kangaroos and many other people, including Sally,” he wrote. “But I find it much harder to forgive myself for those five years in which I not only neglected but trampled on my marriage.”

As for the incident at Crown Casino last Thursday, Carey, 51, says the ziplock bag of white powder he dropped on a gaming table did not contain any illegal substances, but rather contained “crushed anti-inflammatory drugs.” he uses for pain relief.

He has not been charged with any offence, although he has been suspended by Crown for two years and has reported his comments to Channel 7 and Triple M.