Wayne Carey cradles his rarely-seen baby son as he attends AFL game

AFL legend Wayne Carey stepped out with his son Carter at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on Sunday for the premiership reunion in 1996.

The 51-year-old was spotted rocking his son on his lap as he watched the North Melbourne Kangaroos match against the Sydney Swans.

Wayne looked smart in navy trousers, a light gray button-up shirt and a jacket as he proudly posed with his son.

He was also seen sitting next to sports star Wayne Schwass and coach Denis Pagan during the match.

Wayne welcomed his son Carter in 2019 with Victorian model Jessica Paulke.

At the time, he told The Herald Sun: ‘We are very excited. He is a beautiful, healthy baby, very calm like his mother, sleeps well and eats well.’

“Jess couldn’t be better. We are looking forward to a good year.’

Wayne added that he has high hopes for one of his children to follow in his athletic footsteps, adding: “I’d be lying if I said I wouldn’t want him to play the game his dad loved and of which he was a part. .’

Wayne was first linked to Jessica at the Australian Open in January 2018, making their romance official on Facebook months later.

It comes after Wayne admits to mental harassment in his past relationships during his performance on SAS Australia in February.

Chief Instructor Ant Middleton said Wayne, despite being one of Australia’s most celebrated footballers, had left a ‘trail of destruction’.

Wayne described his 2002 affair with Kelli Stevens, the wife of his then teammate Anthony Stevens.

His revelation left Ant, 41, shocked, as Wayne said: “It’s haunted me for over 20 years. I was in self-destruct mode. You know, I think my life was starting to unravel.’

The sports star was married to Sally McMahon at the time and Anthony had even acted as a groomsman at their wedding a year earlier.

Wayne publicly apologized to his former best friend later in 2016, insisting the affair had been a one night event.

After the much publicized affair, he left his football club and started dating model Kate Neilson, whom he later proposed, and things went from bad to worse.

He was arrested and charged by Miami police while vacationing with Kate after she claimed Wayne broke a wine glass on her face while eating, slicing her mouth and neck.

“In America I have been charged with assaulting the police. I was accused of glazing my girlfriend,’ he told Ant.

“I went up to her to pour wine on her in a restaurant, which is clearly not right. The glass touched her lip, the headlines were I gave her glasses.’

Seemingly unconvinced by Wayne’s version of events, a cynical Ant asked him, ‘What the hell are you playing with? What was going through your mind?’

Wayne said the incident was “one of the biggest regrets of my life,” but insisted the glass only “touched her lip.”

‘[It] did not break. I wasn’t trying to spy on her,’ he said.

Ant then asked Wayne if he was “an aggressive person.”

He also described his 2002 affair with Kelli Stevens, wife of his then teammate Anthony Stevens.

“All my partners will say I’ve never used physical violence, but have I been mentally and, I think, intimidating? Absolutely,” Wayne said.

Added Ant: ‘You have this damn attitude, ‘I’m the world’s best footballer, I do what the fuck I want.”

But Wayne said Ant’s assessment of him was untrue and that his bad behavior was “due to a number of reasons.”

“Actually being physically violent towards someone, I saw that growing up every day… Horrible things,” he said.

And that’s why I said when people close to me said, ‘That’s unacceptable,’ ‘What do you mean? I raised my voice, I stood up. You know, I put my arm on her.’

He added: ‘I now know how twisted my thinking was. You really don’t have to hit someone to be offensive.’