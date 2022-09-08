Wayne Carey cracks jokes in Wagga about dropping a bag of white powder at Perth’s Crown Casino

Wayne Carey had shown a stern face in public during the fallout from his latest scandal but was in a jovial mood away from the cameras when surrounded by supporters on Thursday night.

The disgraced AFL great made jokes about being turfed out of Perth’s Crown Casino when a bag of white powder fell from his pocket onto a gaming table a week ago.

Carey has said the powdered substance was crushed up anti-inflammatory medication he took with dinner and asked why police were not called if he had done something wrong.

The father-of-three kept a commitment to speak before a dinner at Wagga Wagga RSL Club in the New South Wales Riverina district where he was welcomed with open arms.

Wayne Carey made jokes on Thursday night about his latest scandal after a bag of white powder fell out of his pocket onto a gaming table at Perth’s Crown Casino. He is pictured outside Wagga Wagga RSL Club where he spoke later at the Good Blokes Society function

Carey told the audience at Wagga Wagga RSL Club his model partner Jessica Paulke (above) had urged him to come to the function instead of staying in Melbourne ‘curled up in a ball’

The event in Carey’s hometown was put on by a group called the Good Blokes Society and those attending had paid up to $125-a-head to hear him talk.

Carey told the 110 men – they were all men – his model partner Jessica Paulke had urged him to come to the function instead of staying in Melbourne ‘curled up in a ball’.

The North Melbourne legend was introduced with a list of his football achievements and described as ‘one of the greatest, if not the greatest to ever play.’

‘That’s the greatest introduction I’ve ever had,’ Carey responded. ‘Especially in the last week.

‘I just want to say obviously it’s been a tough week. I had some doubts but I’m rapped and humbled for the support that you get from this group.’

Carey had appeared sombre as he strolled along St Kilda Beach on Wednesday after dropping off his youngest child at school alongside his model partner Jessica Paulke

Carey is a supporter of the Good Blokes Society, which counts former NRL star Wendell Sailor among its ambassadors. Another ambassador, retired jockey Jim Cassidy was in Thursday night’s audience.

‘We’re not the perfect group,’ Carey said. ‘That’s not what the group’s about. Some of us will make mistakes – not that I have on this occasion.

‘I’ve made plenty of others that I haven’t been caught on, trust me.’

WHAT IS THE GOOD BLOKES SOCIETY? The Good Blokes Society was founded in 2014 and is built around ‘the mutual enjoyment of sport, business and a good old-fashioned Friday lunch’. ‘Known to most members as the GBS, the Good Bloke’s Society provides a range of safe and secure platforms for men to create and develop their social and business relationships,’ founder Shaun Wallis says. ‘Our growing community consists of great blokes who share a common approach to life both personally and professionally. ‘We host a range of events to provide members with opportunities to enjoy the company of like-minded good blokes. ‘We encourage regular communication between members and take pride in the supportive culture the GBS has created.’ ‘The core of the GBS is to allow men to get together in an entertaining environment to enjoy themselves whilst building meaningful relationships. ‘It is important that we provide a platform for men to have real conversations and to celebrate being a “good bloke”.’ Source: Good Blokes Society website

Carey, 51, made jokes about the age gap between him and 31-year-old Paulke, as well as his father’s stints and prison and a cousin being a police officer – ‘believe it or not’.

The dual premiership-winner laughed about driving by the old Beechworth jail on the trip up through Victoria.

‘I said given the coverage I should probably be there,’ Carey told the crowd.

Carey said he could have cancelled his appearance at the RSL in the wake of what happened in Perth.

‘I thought, you know what, the easy decision would have been to curl up in a ball,’ he said. ‘To curl up in a ball and stay in Melbourne and not be seen for a little while.

‘And then my missus actually said to me, “You actually haven’t done anything wrong, You haven’t been charged. You’re not going to jail”.’

Carey said Paulke had told him to ‘walk tall’ and he was grateful for her advice.

‘I never thought I’d be cracking any jokes to be honest with you,’ he said. ‘On the way here I said it’s gonna be pretty sombre.

‘I’m here and loving being here. I’m absolutely rapped – it’s the best I’ve felt for the whole week. So thank you.’

The Good Blokes Society was founded in 2014 as a punter’s club and is now a men’s group ‘built around the mutual enjoyment of sport, business and a good old-fashioned Friday lunch.’

Carey is pictured with son Carter during the Round 21 match between North Melbourne and Sydney at Marvel Stadium on August 7

CAREY’S COCAINE ADMISSIONS In his 2009 biography The Truth Hurts, Carey devotes an entire chapter to his drug use, saying he first took cocaine during a trip to the US in 2002, after an affair with Kelli Stevens, the wife of teammate Anthony Stevens, saw him leave the North Melbourne Kangaroos in disgrace. Carey says he went on a 14-hour cocaine bender while in Memphis to watch the Mike Tyson-Lennox Lewis fight. ‘It was purely an impulsive decision,’ he says in the book. ‘I guess my self-esteem was shot to bits. I didn’t really give a shit about what happened to me. I was feeling that miserable I thought ‘why not give it a go?’

Carey is less well known to many as a ‘good bloke’ than by past behaviour which includes domestic abuse and infidelity going back many years.

Most notably he had a sexual liaison with Kangaroos vice captain Anthony Stevens’s wife Kelli in a bathroom at a teammate’s house in 2002.

Carey has assaulted police trying to arrest him in Australia and the United States. He has admitted having previously abused cocaine and alcohol.

Before Thursday’s function began Carey spoke briefly with reporters outside the RSL Club. He wanted to know why police weren’t called to the casino when he was kicked out.

‘On two occasions they had an opportunity to call police,’ he said. ‘If what was alleged had happened then police should have been called straight away.

‘They had another opportunity when I went up to my room to call police and they never called the police.

‘I want to know why because if they had called the police I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you about this. If it had occurred the police would have been called.’

Carey also confirmed he offered to give the bag of powder to security before redirecting attention back to R U OK Day and men’s mental health.

It was only the second time the man known as ‘Duck’ to friends and ‘The King’ to fans had been seen in public since he returned from Perth to Melbourne.

Carey had appeared subdued as he strolled along St Kilda Beach on Wednesday after dropping off his child at school alongside Paulke.

The seven-time All-Australian was photographed looking out onto Port Phillip Bay almost a week after he was booted out of Crown.

In the wake of what happened in Perth last Thursday Carey has been stood down from his Channel 7 role and ‘relieved of his on-air duties’ on Triple M Footy.

He has received a two-year ban from all Crown premises.

Onlookers watched as an alarm sounded and Carey was evicted from the venue by in-house security.

Despite Carey’s admissions of previous cocaine benders, he has maintained the substance in his pocket was legal.

‘It was not an illegal substance, it was offered to security. Security didn’t take it,’ Carey said.

‘They just said it’s not a great look, I understood that, and we left without incident.’

The retired footballer has revealed he might sue Crown and has retained the services of Josh Bornstein from Maurice Blackburn Lawyers.

Carey played 272 games and scored 727 goals in a glittering career that saw him named an All-Australian seven times

Mr Bornstein, who will investigate a possible ‘disability discrimination claim’ against the gaming giant, said Carey had been ejected under the ‘assumption that the bag contained an illegal drug’.

‘Mr Carey is prescribed anti-inflammatories and pain killing medicine to help manage the significant pain caused by debilitating football injuries – including a shoulder that needs replacing and a neck injury that requires three discs to be replaced,’ Mr Bornstein said.

Western Australian Police Commissioner Col Blanch previously hit out at Crown for failing to report the matter.

Speaking to Perth radio station 6PR on Wednesday, WA’s top cop said detectives could not determine what the powder was without coming into possession of it.

‘We’ll make an assessment from [the CCTV] but, obviously, we’re on the back foot from the beginning because we didn’t have the initial complaint at the time it occurred, which would have been my preference,’ he said.

‘I can’t speak directly to the decisions made at the time that occurred, but if there was any suspicion by any person that there were drugs possessed or drugs obtained or was in the possession of authorities down at Crown, I would have expected a phone call to police to manage that matter.’

‘We can still speak to witnesses, we can collect CCTV footage, we can perhaps interview Wayne Carey himself if the investigation leads in that direction.

‘But again… it will be very difficult without the substance itself to prove whether it was an illicit substance or otherwise.’

Carey, described his sexual liaison with a teammate’s wife in 2002 as ‘the biggest regret of my life as an adult’ while appearing on SAS Australia this year

A ‘source’ told The Age that Carey was more worried about the casino’s assumption that the substance that fell out of his pocket was illegal than being banned by Crown.

Tickets to Thursday night’s dinner sold out quickly and Mr Wallis had been been in demand by media since Wednesday when it first drew public attention.

‘If Wayne has any issues, any demons, the Good Blokes Society is the perfect community and the community events we host, we promote storytelling and conversation and to put your hand up if you’ve got issues or problems,’ he said.

‘We are a support group, so we offer whatever we need to offer, if that’s a handshake or a cuddle or an ear to listen.’