Wayne Carey caught with a bag of white powder at a Perth Casino: AFL

AFL great Wayne Carey was thrown from a Crown casino after being caught with a bag of unidentified white powder.

The North Melbourne legend has been given a two-year ban from the Crown grounds after the dodgy bag fell from his pocket on the gaming table at the company’s Perth Promenade Hotel on Thursday night.

Spectators watched as an alarm went off and Carey was kicked out of the casino by internal security.

North Melbourne AFL legend Wayne Cary (center) has been banned from Crown venues for two years after a bag of unidentified white powder fell from his pocket on a casino gaming table

Carey was in Perth to cover Saturday’s game between the Western Bulldogs and Fremantle on Saturday.

A Crown spokesman confirmed the incident to The West Australia, saying that “a patron of the property was being escorted” and “the incident was being handled according to our standard procedures”.

“At Crown Perth, our priority remains to keep our guests, employees and the community safe. As trained professionals, our employees are entrusted to maintain a safe and enjoyable environment for customers and staff at all times, and will take the necessary steps to ensure compliance with this policy,” the spokesperson said.

The two-year ban will apply to all Crown venues, meaning the AFL champion will not be allowed to attend the AFL-sanctioned Brownlow Medal ceremony.