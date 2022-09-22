Wayne Carey bag of white powder dropped on Perth gambling table will never be found: AFL

Former AFL superstar Wayne Carey has boasted about dumping the bag of white powder at the center of an incident that threatens to finally end his media career.

Sources told Daily Mail Australia that while Carey initially indicated he would be happy to hand over the bag, which he insists did not contain an illegal substance, he now claims to have disposed of it.

A new photo obtained by Daily Mail Australia shows Carey enjoying the company of three men in the Lobby Lounge outside Crown Perth’s Metropol Hotel, where he was due to stay that night.

One of the men can be seen downing a beer next to the former North Melbourne and Adelaide star.

Carey was escorted out of the casino hours later after the bag of white powder fell out of his pocket while he was gambling.

West Australian police told Daily Mail Australia the September 1 incident was still under investigation.

Wayne Carey on September 1 at the Crown Casino in Perth. It was the day he was kicked out after dropping a bag of white powder on a table

Carey can be seen sitting on the Crown with three other men – one of whom appears to be drinking a beer

Wayne Carey and partner Jessica Paulke arrive at the Fashion Aid Twilight Beach Polo on February 16, 2018

Desperate to hold on to his media jobs, Carey hired legal powerhouse Maurice Blackburn Lawyers to represent him after the incident.

Attorney Josh Bornstein said his client was wrongly ejected “under the assumption that the bag contained an illegal substance”.

“Mr Carey is being prescribed anti-inflammatories and painkillers to help manage the significant pain caused by debilitating football injuries – including a shoulder requiring replacement and a neck injury requiring three discs to be replaced,” he said when picked up the Carey. matter.

“We are considering whether Crown Casino unlawfully discriminated against Mr Carey by excluding him from its premises as a result of a pre-existing disability.”

Well-placed sources told Daily Mail Australia that Carey went to lawyers before even asking the Crown for an apology.

Legal experts further argued that Carey would need to provide solid proof of her alleged disability to have any chance of success in the unlikely event that the case reached court.

“If he’s going to claim disability, he’s going to have to prove that he has the disability, that he’s prescribed that medicine for it and that it’s to be taken in powder form, and then he’s going to need a signed statement from a doctor that says everything that.” said the expert.

Carey told reporters before a dinner at the Wagga Wagga RSL Club in the Riverina district on September 8 that he wanted to know why police were not called to the casino when he was kicked out.

– On two occasions they had the opportunity to call the police. If what was alleged had happened, the police should have been called immediately,” he said.

‘They had another option when I went up to my room to call the police and they never called the police.

‘I want to know why, because if they had called the police I wouldn’t be standing here talking to you about this. If that had happened, the police would have been called.’

Carey also claimed he offered to give the bag of powder to security.

Carey is pictured before speaking about the white powder incident for the first time on Thursday, September 8

The claims were dismissed by Crown boss Ciaran Carruthers, who said Carey promptly returned the bag of powder to his pocket.

‘When the package fell on the table, the gaming staff noticed it immediately. Mr. Carey got it back, put it back in his pocket and left the table,’ he told Perth radio host Liam Bartlett.

‘He kept it and other than that I have no idea what happened to it. He removed it from the table, put it back on his person, and then went on.’

The casino manager further claimed that Carey was not honest about where he was staying that night and later tried to sneak back into his room.

The casino is believed to have handed over its CCTV footage of the incident to the police.

Carruthers told Perth radio 6PR that highly trained staff were watching Carey before the incident.

He said his staff had no authority to remove the bag of powder, which Carey immediately returned to his pocket.

In Carey’s 2009 autobiography, The Truth Hurts, the man dubbed ‘King’ gave insight into his handling of scandals.

Carey’s media career hangs in the balance after his latest scandal

“I’ve always been told and taught to deny, deny, deny unless you’ve been caught red-handed,” he wrote.

Wayne’s Carey’s mugshot after the star appeared in a Miami court on charges of assaulting a police officer when he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend in 2007

“And even if you’ve been caught red-handed, you still deny, deny, deny.”

The fallout from Carey’s latest incident continues to cause major headaches.

Carey’s contract at Channel 7 expires at the end of this season, and the branch TV Black box reported that it will not be renewed.

The network placed Carey on an immediate ‘temporary suspension’ after the incident became public, but it is now understood that the decision has been made not to renew his contract.

Channel 7 has already dropped him from the main Friday broadcast in favor of AFLW star Daisy Pearce.

The report came just days after radio station Triple M confirmed that Carey would not be returning to the network.

Wayne Carey is pictured arriving in Perth, WA on September 1

Despite Carey’s sordid history of misbehaviour, the white powder incident has seen Carey shunned at some events leading up to the AFL grand final in Melbourne.

A few days ago, it was reported that a speaking event Carey was booked for was canceled at the last minute after members of the audience expressed their concerns about him to the organizers.

Carey was to speak at the grand final luncheon for St. Kevin’s Old Boys Football Club at the Glenferrie Hotel, but found he was unwanted shortly after arriving.

St Kevin’s took the step when the crowd told organizers they had a problem with Carey giving a speech, according to club president Patrick Mount.

“There was concern in the room about Wayne being there, which we listened to, and a decision was made to remove him from speaking at the event,” Mount said.

Wayne then left. He acted in a highly professional and courteous manner at all times.’

Wayne Carey (right) was a legend of the game when he played for North Melbourne. He disgraced himself and was forced to leave the club when he was caught in a toilet with a teammate’s wife