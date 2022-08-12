Wayne Bennett leads calls for Aussie men to speak up and not let the death of Paul Green be in vain

A chorus of major NRL identities led by master coach Wayne Bennett has called on all men to speak their minds when they’re struggling — and don’t let Paul Green’s death be in vain.

Green was found unresponsive at his Brisbane home on Thursday and was unable to be resuscitated. He was just 49.

The death of the charismatic former NRL player and coach has shocked the NRL community but has also shed light on a major problem in Australia: male suicide.

ABS data shows that three-quarters of suicide deaths in 2020 were male, with 26.7 percent of those deaths being caused by people aged 40 to 54.

The male suicide rate rose from 16.2 deaths per 100,000 in 2011 to 18.6 deaths per 100,000 in 2020. More than 25 percent of Queensland’s 759 suicides in 2020 were men aged 40 to 59.

Bennett and Green speak to the media ahead of their 2015 NRL all-Queensland grand final clash

Bennett said it was time to shatter the notion that being a man meant suffering in silence and to offer support and security to those fighting.

‘The challenge for men is to let us know if you’re in it [dark] place,” Bennett said to… News Corp.

“Let us know, because if you open up and talk about your problems, you will realize that you are loved and loved much more than you give credit for. Talk to someone you trust, but please just talk to someone. Have that conversation.

It’s about time all footy codes had a mental health awareness roundup. They have rounds for everything else. Personally, I can’t think of a more important cause. #PaulGreen — Ben Dorries (@bendorries76) August 12, 2022

“Men don’t want to burden us with their problems, and Paul was a man.

“We don’t want to be seen as weak and they are all men, not just footballers. There are many guys who have done what Paul has done, unfortunately, and no one knows about them.

“Men are vulnerable and it’s okay to show that we are. You need to let us know so we can try to help.

‘Because this [Green’s death] helps no one; this hurts us all.’

Brisbane Broncos and Queensland legend Wally Lewis said the first step to asking for help was the hardest, but support is available for anyone experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts.

“Among former footballers there was always a gladiator-like role that if they admitted that they needed help or were having a hard time, they saw themselves as a little weak,” he said.

“There are many steps you can take to tackle mental health, and the first is often the hardest, that recognition that you do need some help or advice.

“There is now a real chance to shine a light on it and understand that there are people who have been professionally trained to deal with this problem.

Lewis is a Maroon legend and has worked with current Maroon squads, including the team that led Green to the 2021 series

The current Broncos coach wants the NRL to invest more resources in supporting players past and present who are struggling.

“It’s important that we check each other every day, especially when it comes to mental health,” he said.

“It’s something I think the NRL should pay more attention to, especially around our players, coaches and support staff. Everyone involved in the game.

“We need to make sure someone is there for you if you want to get in touch.”

“It can affect players, fans and even journalists, who might hate to admit they’re in trouble.”

V’landys hopes Green’s death will lead to more men reaching out and seeking support

NRL boss Peter V’landys also urged all men struggling with depression or mental illness to reach out, speak up and seek support.

‘It [Green’s death] just show you how fragile life is and that we need to take care of each other,” he said.

“If there’s a message that people are doubting themselves or having problems, it’s a normal human reaction. Talk about it, talk about it.

“We all continue to doubt ourselves, we all go through terrible times, but it doesn’t hurt to talk to someone about it and this is a classic example.

“If anything comes out of this, which is one of the saddest things I’ve seen in rugby league, it’s people reaching out when they have problems.”

The Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs observe a minute of silence for Green

The NRL is holding a minute of silence before every game this round to honor Green and that tribute will be especially poignant during today’s clash between the Cowboys and the Roosters.

Green was a player and on the coaching staff at both clubs and won premierships with both Sydney and North Queensland.

That included the turning point 2015 Cowboys premiership. A number of players from that match remain with the club to this day.

Current coach Todd Payten said all players had received support.

‘[The players] have all been a little different in their own way. Some of the guys have a long history with Paul, so we reached out to those guys yesterday and had a chat,” he said.

“We understand that grief affects people in different ways at different times and the club has been great at putting resources around staff and players to make sure they can come up with strategies to best deal with it and talk about how they feel.’

“We will pay our respects with black armbands and we will observe a minute of silence. I am sure that as a club we will also do something at our home game next week.

“There’s a fair amount of motivation about what we’re in for this weekend and who we’re playing against and what we’re doing. It’s been a tough 24 hours, and as a club and as a group we just need to put our arms around each other and make sure we pay attention to any signs.

“In the end, I think it’s a good reminder of how lucky we are to be doing what we can do, and we’re eager to do well in Paul’s honor.”

Call 000 for help in a crisis. If you or someone you know needs support, call Lifeline 131 114 or Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636