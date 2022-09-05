Wayne and Coleen Rooney ‘bank £3.7M from the sale of their lavish 5-bed pad’

Wayne and Coleen Rooney have reportedly raised £3.7 million from the sale of their former 5-bedroom home in Cheshire.

The couple, both 36, bought the plot of land in 2005 for £1.5 million, before custom building the family home.

And they quietly sold the lavish pad in May, months after moving into a brand new £20 million Cheshire mega-mansion they dubbed the ‘Morrisons Mansion’.

According to Land Registry documents obtained by: the Sun, the property was sold in the spring for £3.7 million.

As a source told the publication, “They were sad to sell it, but their new home is so amazing they had no reason to keep it.”

Wayne and Coleen are parents of four children; Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six and Cass, four – with the home that offers enough space for the whole family, and more.

Since their new home has a snooker room, home cinema, indoor pool, underground spa, wine cellar, stable room with space for 14 horses and a soccer field for his sons, the family is unlikely to miss their family. former house.

Set in its own secluded spot in 40 acres of countryside, the path is on the flight path to Manchester Airport with planes flying directly over it.

Located behind a lake, a bridge leads to the mansion – well known as the ‘Morrisons Mansion’ – because of its resemblance to the supermarket chain.

The family was initially scheduled to move to the mansion in 2020, but was held back due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Coleen and Wayne ran into some trouble while renovating the property, and got into trouble of birds, so they installed an airport-style automatic ‘bird scarer’ to prevent grass seeds from being eaten.

But the detonation of the gas-fired scare every 20 minutes annoyed wealthy neighbors in rural Cheshire, who were fed up with the lengthy construction work.

Another problem for local residents was the state-of-the-art security measures around the property.

Several people objected to the construction of a 3-meter high security fence surrounding the estate, calling it an eyesore that would ‘urbanize’ the rural area. The planners sided with the Rooneys.

The couple were previously accused of turning a picturesque village into a residential area for ‘footballers’, while a parish council takes a swipe at their mansion.

Without naming the famous couple, the city council previously urged planning authorities to oppose the neighboring application to ‘prevent the conversion of this part of Cheshire into a residential area for footballers’.

The surrounding Cheshire villages are popular with Manchester City and Manchester United players, including Raheem Sterling, John Stones and Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw, as well as Liverpool and Everton players Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson.