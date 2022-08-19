Wayfair lays off 5% of its global workforce – cutting nearly 900 jobs

Online furniture retailer Wayfair said Friday it would cut about 870 jobs, or 5 percent of its global workforce, as it seeks to cut costs in the face of declining sales.

“Our team is too big for the environment we are in now, and unfortunately we have to adapt,” CEO and co-founder Niraj Shah said in a memo to staff.

“We saw the tailwind of the pandemic accelerate the adoption of e-commerce shopping, and I personally pushed hard to hire a strong team to support that growth. This year, that growth has not materialized as we expected,” he added.

Retailers have been hit by rising inflation in recent months as skyrocketing food and gas prices leave consumers with little to spend on non-essential goods, known as discretionary spending.

In recent earnings reports, retailers including Restoration Hardware and Target noted weaker furniture sales as US consumers spend less on bulky items.

News of the job cuts sent Wayfair’s share price plummeting. The stock plunged 29 percent, closing at $57.01.

Discretionary spending is declining rapidly, according to Oliver Wintermantel, an equity analyst at Evercore ISI.

New Commerce Department data released Wednesday morning showed US retail spending was flat in July from the previous month as higher prices put pressure on consumers.

“Americans have had to trade in or delay their purchases as inflation continues to weigh on household budgets,” Claire Tassin, Morning Consult’s retail and e-commerce analyst, told DailyMail.com earlier this week.

“Current retail sales numbers are a direct reflection of the impact of inflation on consumer spending, which is evident in the current 0.0 percent month-over-month change in retail sales,” Tassin said.

Wayfair said the cost of the layoffs will be between $30 million and $40 million, primarily due to the workers’ layoffs and benefits.

The majority of these costs are expected in the third quarter.

Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah (right) who co-founded the company made $227,271 last year

Inflation has forced Americans to delay some non-essential purchases as they spend more each month on essentials like groceries like gasoline.

The company is headquartered in Boston and about 400 of the layoffs are in Beantown.

Earlier this month, Wayfair reported a larger-than-expected loss in the second quarter, hurt by rising supply chain costs and falling furniture demand from pandemic highs.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, sales of furniture and other household items soared as people squatted in their homes.

But changing habits, coupled with inflation, have reversed demand for those goods, experts say.

“I think the home furnishings market, even compared to pre-pandemic, is still good because we spend a lot more time at home,” says Wintermantel. “We’ll keep updating or upgrading the house, but it’s definitely less than where we’ve been in the past two years.”

On Wednesday, Target reported that last quarter’s profits fell nearly 90 percent after it was forced to cut prices to clear out unwanted stockpiles of clothing, household goods and electronics.

In early June, Target warned it was canceling supplier orders and aggressively slashing prices due to a marked shift in spending by Americans as inflation cuts spending on non-essential items.

The parent company of TJ Maxx, which also owns Marshalls and HomeGoods, cut its annual profit forecast on Wednesday.

US retailers have lowered their earnings forecasts in recent weeks as consumers have been pressured by higher prices for basic necessities such as food and gas, cut back on items such as clothing and electronics.

Inflation is hitting low-income consumers especially hard, and discount clothing stores such as Burlington Stores and Ross Stores have seen some of the biggest slumps in spending.

Walmart also cut its annual profit forecast last month, but the country’s largest retailer relies more on selling groceries and other essentials, and has seen an influx of higher-income buyers seeking bargains on those items.

U.S. consumers, whose spending accounts for nearly 70 percent of economic activity, have remained largely resilient, even with nearly four decades of annual inflation, increasing economic uncertainties and rising mortgage and other lending rates.

US retail sales pace was unchanged from June last month, new data shows

Yet their overall spending has weakened and has increasingly shifted toward necessities such as groceries and away from discretionary items such as household items, casual wear, and electronics.

In recent months, Americans have also shifted their purchases from physical goods and more to services, such as travel, hotel stays and airline fares.

Inflation continues to weigh heavily on households, with the consumer price index rising 8.5 percent in July from a year ago.

While gasoline prices have plummeted, food, rent, used cars and other necessities have become much more expensive than the pay increases most workers have received.

Despite a still robust labor market, the US economy contracted in the first half of 2022, raising fears of a possible recession.

Growth has slowed largely as a result of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes designed to cool the economy and curb high inflation.