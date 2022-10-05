Wax worm saliva breaks down plastic bags within hours at room temperature

Plastic bag pollution may have finally met its match in the face of hive-infesting moth larvae known as waxworms.

Scientists have discovered that enzymes in the worm’s saliva rapidly break down polyethylene – the world’s most widely used plastic and a major contributor to pollution.

They found that two substances in the saliva break down the plastic within hours at room temperature.

Experts hope the breakthrough will lead to new natural and cost-effective ways to deal with plastic pollution.

The discovery came after a scientist, an amateur beekeeper, cleaned out an infested hive and found that the larvae had started eating holes in a plastic bag.

The study builds on the researchers’ 2017 findings that waxworms – which eat wax made by bees to build honeycombs – were able to break down polyethylene, although at the time it was unclear how these tiny insects did it.

The answer was enzymes – substances produced by living organisms that trigger biochemical reactions.

Discovery: Enzymes that rapidly break down plastic bags have been found in waxworm saliva (pictured), scientists say

WHAT ARE WAXWORMS? Wax moths lay their eggs inside hives. The worms hatch and grow on beeswax, which is composed of a very diverse mixture of lipid compounds. Although wax worms would not normally eat plastic, the researchers suspect that their ability is a byproduct of their natural habits. It is likely that digestion of beeswax and polyethylene involves the breakdown of similar types of chemical bonds.

Researchers said their study showed that insect saliva may be ‘a repository of degrading enzymes that could revolutionize [the cleanup of polluting waste]’.

In order for plastic to break down, oxygen must enter the polymer – or plastic molecule – in an important initial step called oxidation. The researchers found that the enzymes performed this step within hours without the need for pretreatment, such as the application of heat or radiation.

This “changes the paradigm of plastic biodegradation,” said molecular biologist Federica Bertocchini of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC), who led the study.

Plastic is made from polymers designed to be difficult to break down and contains additives that increase durability, meaning it can remain intact for years, decades or centuries.

“The same properties that make plastic the unique and useful material it is create one of the most critical problems of this century,” Bertocchini said.

‘Plastic stays in the environment for a long time. It eventually breaks down into small particles, and therefore becomes the source of micro- and nanoplastic particles.

‘These plastic particles have been found everywhere, from Antarctica to rain and tap water, which not only cause obvious environmental problems, but are a growing problem for human health.’

Polyethylene, first created in 1933, is cheap, durable and does not interact with food, making it useful for food packaging and grocery bags, among other things.

Waxworms are the larvae of wax moths, a species called Galleria mellonella. The larvae are considered pests by beekeepers and feed on beeswax, pollen and honey and occasionally also eat bee larvae.

The idea would be to produce the worms’ salivary enzymes synthetically, which the researchers succeeded in doing, in order to break down plastic waste. Bertocchini said using billions of wax worms to do the work has drawbacks, including generating carbon dioxide as they metabolize the polyethylene.

Humble: Waxworms are the larvae of wax moths, a species called Galleria mellonella

“In our case, the enzymes oxidize plastic and break it into small molecules,” said study co-author Clemente Fernandez Arias, an ecologist and mathematician at CSIC.

“This suggests alternative scenarios for managing plastic waste where plastic can be degraded under controlled conditions, limiting or ultimately completely eliminating the release of microplastics.”

A foundation related to the German plastics engineering company Röchling helped finance the research.

Bertocchini is one of two leaders of a Madrid-based company called Plasticentropy, which is working to commercialize the use of the enzymes to break down plastic waste.

The pursuit of plastic degradation by biological means, or biodegradation, previously focused mainly on microorganisms.

A handful of microorganisms were found to degrade plastic, but only slowly and required pretreatment, complicating the practicality of harnessing it.

Plastic consumption has skyrocketed worldwide over the past three decades, with hundreds of millions of tonnes ending up as waste each year and less than 10 per cent of that being recycled.

The UN approved a landmark agreement in March to create the world’s first global treaty on plastic pollution following talks in Nairobi, with the goal of having a legally binding agreement finalized by 2024.

The research has been published in the journal Nature communication.