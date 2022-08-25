Wax flower (Hoya cumingiana). Credit: Ulrich Meve.



The wax flowers, originated in the Oligocene, form the plant genus Hoya, named after the English gardener Thomas Hoy. Like the related genera, this genus belongs to the genus Marsdenieae, which in turn belong to the large plant family of the dogbane family (Apocynaceae).

Researchers from Bayreuth, Singapore, Le Mont Dore (France, New Caledonia), Brisbane (Australia) and Philadelphia (USA) have now re-examined the evolution of the wax flowers and their complex relationship. The result: The Marsdenieae can be assigned to three different evolutionary lineages that formed more than 30 million years ago.

A small lineage includes only a few surviving – so-called relict – species found exclusively in the South African region and on Madagascar. However, the other two genera are much richer, with about 360 species each, and have very different biogeographical histories. One of them is restricted to Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands: numerous different species are now widespread in Australia, as well as in New Caledonia and New Guinea; the New Caledonian species came in two waves from Australia.

This lineage includes the wax flower, which is popular as an ornamental plant, but also, for example, the broadleaf indigo (Marsdenia tinctoria). The other lineage spread throughout the tropics and subtropics of the Old World, reaching tropical America about 21.5 million years ago. From here about 130 species, including the climbing shrub cundurango (Ruehssia cundurango), which is known as medicine, spread over the area of ​​​​the present tropics.

The medicinal plant Cundurango (Ruehssia cundurango). Credit: Ulrich Meve.



The discovery of these three evolutionary lineages was only possible because, in addition to morphological studies long established in plant systematics, targeted molecular genetic studies of the Marsdenieae were conducted for the first time. The plant systematics group at the University of Bayreuth analyzed 171 of the 740 species using seven markers, both from the chloroplast and the nuclear genome. In this way, some misallocations in previous taxonomic studies could be identified.

As the researchers found, there were many parallel developments, especially in flower structure. For example, large funnel-shaped white flowers evolved independently at least five times to adapt to pollinating moths. Because such parallel developments were not recognized as such in the past, some species of the Marsdenieae were often classified in the wrong genus.

The study, now published in TAX, recognizes and describes 37 genera, two of which are plant-based for the first time. In addition, 26 species could be assigned to the correct genus.

“For the correct plant systematic classification of the Marsdenieae species, our study provides a new key based on morphological features,” said Prof. Dr. Sigrid Liede-Schumann, Chair of Plant Systematics at the University of Bayreuth.

“However, molecular genetic analyzes are sometimes indispensable for the reliable sex assignment of individual species. Only on this basis is it possible to reliably clarify how the development of traits within the different genera are interrelated, for example whether they are independent parallel developments or successive developments in a larger evolutionary context.”

