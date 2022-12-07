Waverley College, Sydney: Six students expelled for violent hazing at elite Catholic school

School expelled six students and offered psychology sessions to its victims

A group of Year 9 students allegedly beat the children and told them to bark like a dog.

Six private students have been expelled from their elite Catholic school after viciously attacking a group of younger students.

Up to 16 Year 7 children from Waverley College in Sydney’s eastern suburbs were led into a classroom without CCTV cameras by a group of Year 9 children.

Then, according to reports, the students they were ordered to bark like a dog and whipped with a belt, while some were locked in a fire hydrant closet for several hours.

Year 9 students allegedly filmed the children saying humiliating phrases such as ‘I’m your b****’ with one student coming out of the ordeal with a swastika drawn on his wrist.

Other children were left with bruises and welts after being whipped with a belt.

Many students chose to wear their sports uniform to avoid being singled out for wearing a belt.

Parents at the boys’ school were unaware of the violent hazing until a victim told his mother what happened, but not that he had been attacked.

It took almost two days for the boy to admit that he had been subjected to the cruel attacks, which occurred over three days in October this year.

“Her initial reaction was total denial. It took a decent 24-48 hours to get out what we now understand to be the truth,” said the boy’s mother. The Daily Telegraph.

After learning of a ‘potential problem’, Waverley College called a meeting with the parents of the children who were victims of the hazing.

As a result of these meetings, Principal Graham Leddie said the school promptly expelled children involved in the “improper behaviour”.

He said the “victims and perpetrators” were between the ages of 12 and 14.

“What happened was unacceptable on every level,” the director said in a statement.

‘Some Year 7s provoked some Year 9s by throwing fruit and water at them during lunch time. Year 9s responded completely disproportionately to students who were two years younger than them and it got out of hand.

‘Most of the students who were attacked had nothing to do with provoking the Year 9 students and were innocent victims.’

“The College moved quickly and sent a clear message that whether we treat someone with respect or disrespect, there will always be a corresponding result for which they are responsible,” he said.

“The choice is up to each person to determine what outcome they want their actions to have, and they must live with the consequences of that.”

The parents remain concerned as there are other victims who have not yet come forward.

The school has offered psychology sessions to students, however, several parents have chosen to transfer their children to a new school.

Leddie said he had been in contact with NSW Police, who said the school had handled the incident “appropriately”.