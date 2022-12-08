Waverley College, Sydney: Anti-Semitic culture revealed at elite Catholic boys school

Anti-Semitism is rampant at one of Australia’s most exclusive private schools and has led to an exodus of Jewish staff and students, according to an internal source.

The student at Waverley College Catholic boys’ school, located in Sydney’s affluent eastern suburbs where students pay up to $22,500 a year to attend school, made the surprising allegations after a week of unrest.

It was revealed on Wednesday that six Year 9 students had been expelled for brutal and bizarre hazing rituals inflicted on Year 7.

The source told the Daily telegram anti-Jewish insults and even Nazi salutes are routine at the school, while racist phrases such as ‘f**k the Jews’, ‘you Jewish sl**’ and ‘I idolize Hitler’ are also commonplace.

Jewish staff and teachers are so targeted that they leave the school, said the student.

He claimed that in 2021, boys had even hurled anti-Semitic swear words over the school gate at a passing Jewish family.

A student has claimed that anti-Semitism is rampant at the exclusive all-boys Waverley College in Sydney's affluent eastern suburbs

The incident was so concerning that a quick meeting of the entire school was called to address Principal Graham Leddie’s conduct.

During the hazing incident that saw the six boys expelled from school, a Year 7 student had a Nazi swastika drawn on his wrist.

A parent of that boy claimed the school consulted with local Jewish groups about the swastikas and determined that the symbols of hate were not racist, as they were only intended to “get the boy in trouble.”

As many as 16 boys from group 7 were taken to a classroom without cameras for three days in October by a group of boys from group 9.

The students were then ordered to bark like a dog and tied with a leash – while some were locked in a fire hydrant box for hours.

The Year 9s allegedly filmed the boys saying demeaning phrases like ‘I’m your b****’.

The eviction appears to have sharply divided the school, with some claiming that the reported hazing did not take place and was merely a planned retaliation against a group of 7th grade students who had ‘provoked’ 9th grade.

In an email to the Waverley College community on Thursday afternoon, Waverley principal Graham Leddie wrote that the 9th grade students had been “provoked” by the younger boys.

However, he said the 1990s response was “completely disproportionate.”

A Waverley College student claims insults are aimed at Jewish students, staff and even a family passing through school grounds

“What started out as some sort of silly behavior turned into violent and degrading behavior,” Mr Leddie said.

Parents of the 7th graders say Mr Leddie has warned them to keep their sons away from local areas where they could face retaliatory attacks by the expelled pupils.

The areas students should avoid during summer break include the Bondi Junction Westfield shopping center and a grassy area at Bronte Beach.

“Mr. Leddie said that while he didn’t expect any kind of retaliation, it would be a good idea to be safe,” an unnamed father said.

‘He (Mr Leddie) tried to generalize it by saying you shouldn’t go to Bronte Gully anyway.’

Attorney Paul Kenny, who represents some of the Year 9 boys barred, said there would be no retaliation.

Year 7 pupils were ordered to bark like a dog and tied with a leash – while some were locked in a fire hydrant box for hours

After three days of hazing in October, the boys were left with bruises and welts after being lashed with a belt.

Parents were unaware of the violent hazing until one victim told his mother what had happened, but not that he had been targeted.

It took almost two days for the boy to admit that he had been the victim of the brutal attacks.

His first reaction was total denial. It took a good 24-48 hours to get what we now understand to be the truth out of him,” the boy’s mother said.

After getting wind of a “potential problem,” Waverley College called a meeting with parents of boys who had been victims of the hazing.

As a result of these encounters, Mr Leddie said the school swiftly expelled the boys involved in the ‘illegitimate behaviour’.

He said the “victims and perpetrators” were between the ages of 12 and 14.

“What happened was unacceptable on every level,” the director said in a statement.

The school has offered psychology sessions to the students, but some 7th grade boys have already been expelled from school by their parents

‘Some group 7 students provoked some group 9 students by throwing some fruit and water at them during lunch. The 9’s reacted completely disproportionately to students two years younger than them and things got out of hand.

“Most of the students who were attacked had nothing to do with provoking the 90s and were innocent victims.”

“The College acted quickly and sent a clear message that whether we treat someone with respect or disrespect, there will always be a corresponding outcome for which they are responsible,” he said.

“The choice is up to each person to determine what outcome they want their actions to have, and they have to live with the consequences.”

Parents remain concerned that there are other victims who have yet to come forward.

The school has offered psychology sessions to the students, but a number of parents have opted to move their boys to an entirely new school.

Mr Leddie said he had been in touch with NSW Police, who said the school had handled the incident ‘properly’.