Wavelength stable green InGaN micro LEDs monolithically grown on silicon substrate

Light: Science & Applications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41377-022-00985-4″ width=”800″ height=”529″/> (a) Schematic of the multi-quantum well InGaN/AGaN nanowire array. (b) The peak wavelength of the device electroluminescence remains constant for one order of magnitude change in current injection. (c) The current voltage characteristics of a device with good rectification ratio and strong green emission visible to the eyes. Credit: Light: Science and Applications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41377-022-00985-4



With their superior efficiency, stability and device volume properties, conventional light-emitting diodes (LEDs) have already revolutionized the lighting and display world. LEDs are usually stacks of thin semiconductor films with lateral dimensions on the order of millimeters, which are much smaller than traditional devices such as incandescent lamps and cathode tubes.

Still, emerging optoelectronic applications such as virtual and augmented reality LEDs with dimensions on the scale of micrometers or smaller require. It is desirable that the micro- or sub-micron-scale LEDs (µLEDs) continue to have the many superior properties that conventional LEDs already have, such as very stable emission, high efficiency and brightness, ultra-low power consumption and full-color emission, while being approximately one million times smaller in area, allowing for a much more compact display.

Such µLEDs would also pave the way for much more powerful photonic circuits if they could be grown monolithically on Si for integration with complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) electronics.

To date, however, such µLEDs remain elusive, especially in the emission wavelength range from green to red. The conventional approach to µLEDs is a top-down process in which InGaN quantum source (QW) thin films are formed into micro-sized devices via etching processes.

While thin-film InGaN QW-based µLEDs have attracted a lot of attention due to InGaN’s many desirable properties, such as efficient charge carrier transport and wavelength tunability over the entire visible range, they have hitherto suffered from problems such as sidewall etch damage that gets worse. as the device gets smaller.

Furthermore, they suffer from wavelength/color instability due to the polarization fields, for which solutions such as nonpolar and semipolar InGaN and photonic crystal cavities have been proposed, but have been unsatisfactory until now.

In a new article published in Light: Science and Applications, researchers led by Professor Zetian Mi of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, USA, have developed III-nitride submicron-scale green µLEDs that overcome these barriers in one go. These µLEDs are synthesized by selective plasma-assisted molecular beam epitaxy.

In stark contrast to the conventional top-down approach, the µLEDs here consist of arrays of nanowires, each only 100~200 nm in diameter and tens of nanometers apart. Such a bottom-up approach intrinsically avoids sidewall etch damage.

The light-emitting portion of the device, also known as the active region, consists of a core-shell multiple-quantum-well (MQW) structure that is unique to nanowire morphology. The MQW mainly consists of InGaN wells and AlGaN barriers.

Due to differences in adatom migration on the sidewall between the group III elements of indium, gallium and aluminum, indium appears to be absent on the sidewalls of the nanowire, where a GaN/AlGaN shell envelops the MQW core like a burrito. The researchers have discovered that the Al content of this GaN/AlGaN shell decreases from the electron injection side to the hole injection side of the nanowire.

Due to the difference in internal polarization field between GaN and AlN, such a bulk gradient in Al content in the AlGaN layers induces free electrons, which can easily flow into the MQW core to alleviate the color instability by reducing the polarization fields.

Indeed, the researchers have found that the peak wavelength of electroluminescence, or electric current-induced light emission, remains constant for one order of magnitude change in current injection, for a device less than one micrometer in diameter.

In addition, Prof. Mi’s group has previously developed a method for growing high-quality GaN epilayer on silicon, on which the nanowire µLEDs are grown. As such, the LEDs sit natively on a Si substrate, ready for integration with other CMOS electronics.

Such µLEDs easily have many possible application scenarios. The device platform would become more robust with the extension of the emission wavelength to red for integrated RGB display on the chip.

