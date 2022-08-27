Waukesha parade massacre killer escorted from court hearing after moaning that he was BORED
The man charged with mowing down and murdering six people at a Christmas parade in Wisconsin was removed from court on Friday after complaining that he was “bored” and insisting the trial was “political.”
Darrell Brooks, a 40-year-old career criminal, is accused of deliberately zigzagging his SUV along the Waukesha Christmas parade route, running over people and injuring 62 on Nov. 21.
He was arrested the same day and remanded in custody: On Friday, he fell asleep several times during a pending trial, before ranting at Judge Jennifer Dorow, WISN reported.
“You sit here pretending you know me,” he said, standing with her arms folded.
“People like you don’t know where I come from.” Brooks was also heard saying he was “bored” by the proceedings, and raged at the sheriff’s officers when they led him out of court on Judge Dorow’s orders.
Darrell Brooks is shown in court in Waukesha. He fell asleep during the proceedings on Friday, yelled at the judge and then asked to go back to his cell
Judge Jennifer Dorow stood with her arms folded on Friday as Brooks raved
Brooks Jr is charged with killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee in 2021.
Dorow said to him, “Mr. Brooks, we must continue with this hearing.”
Agitated, Brooks was told by the three courtroom marshals standing over him to calm down.
Dorow said, “Mr. Brooks, I want you to look at me.”
He replied, ‘Why? To listen to all that political stuff you got?’
Dorow said she would take a break, but warned him that he would forfeit his right to be in court.
After lunch, Brooks was taken back to the courtroom but said he didn’t want to be there and asked to be taken back to his cell.
He is seen on Friday escorted out of the courtroom
Brooks fell asleep during Friday’s hearing and finally asked to leave
Judge Dorow set a date for the trial on October 3.
Brooks pleaded not guilty in February.
In April, his attorneys, public defenders Anna Kees and Jeremy Perri, filed a motion to delay the proceedings until at least March 2023.
The lawyers argued in the motion that they need at least six months to study more than 300 videos of the parade, break down the speed of the SUV during the incident, review Brooks’ police interrogation and contact potential expert witnesses.
District Attorney Susan Opper urged the judge to stay on track.
She said prosecutors have turned over almost all of the evidence to the defense.
The last bits were results of DNA testing on samples taken from Brooks’ SUV.
The surviving victims and their families should be closed as soon as possible, Opper added.
At a June hearing, Brooks requested that his plea be changed to not guilty of a mental illness or disorder.
The Six Deadly Victims Of The Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer
Darrell Brooks, 39, now faces 61 counts of reckless endangerment to safety through the use of a dangerous weapon for every person injured in the Nov. 21 incident, along with six counts of murder, according to court records released. were submitted on Wednesday.
He is accused of plowing through the crowd during the November 21 parade, which left six dead and dozens injured.
The fatalities were Virginia Sorenson, 79, LeAnna Owen, 71, Tamara Durand, 52, Jane Kulich, 52, Wilhelm Hospel, 81, and Jackson Sparks, 8.
Four of the five killed were members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.
Brooks’ motive remains unknown.
Jane Kulich, left, was a Citizen Bank employee who was walking a float before being fatally wounded. The sixth victim of the tragedy was Jackson Sparks, 8
Tamara Durand (left), 52, and Leana ‘Lee’ Owen (right), 71, were two members of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies
Virginia Sorenson (left), 79, was a nurse and member of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a group of elderly women who marched in the parade. Wilhelm Hospel (right), 82, the husband of one of the grandmothers, died of internal bleeding