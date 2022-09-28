Watford’s managerial merry-go-round sees Slaven Bilic become Pozzo’s 16th pick

One thing that Rob Edwards can’t be is surprised. Angry, sure. Let down, sure. But not surprised. This is Watford of the Pozzo family. The hottest hot seats are never occupied for long.

Edwards binning after 10 league games would be laughable if it weren’t so depressing.

Watford never seems to learn and now it’s Slaven Bilic’s turn as the Pozzos’ 16th tenur in 10 years to try and turn the tide.

“What we needed was continuity behind a coach we believe in and what the supporters believe in,” said CEO Scott Duxbury of Edwards’ appointment in June.

‘We also wanted someone who could grow with us. We know we couldn’t go on as we were. Watford Football Club needed its culture back.

“In Rob Edwards, we have appointed a manager that we all fully believe in, and a manager who will lead and drive that change. We will support Rob Edwards in high or high tide.’

Watford sacked Rob Edwards after being in charge of Vicarage Road for just over four months

Ex-West Ham and West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic takes over as his replacement

Grow with us? Couldn’t we go on as we were? Are culture necessary again? Hell or high water? A completely bizarre statement then as it still is today.

What culture did they really want to restore with the appointment of Edwards?

Since the Pozzo family took over in 2012, they have appointed 16 managers, with Quique Sanchez Flores serving two stints.

By contrast, West Ham has had 18 permanent managers in their entire 127-year history. So, remind us of that Watford culture…

Xisco Munoz took over in December 2020 but was sacked after just 36 games

WATFORD SEASONS 2012-13 – 3rd, playoffs 2013-14 – 13th 2014-15 – 2nd, (Promoted to Premier League) 2015-16 – 13th + (FA Cup semi-final) 2016-17 – 14th 2017-18 – 11th 2018-19 – 11th + (FA Cup Final) 2019-20 – 19, (Relegation to Championship) 2020-21 – 2nd, (Promoted to Premier League) 2021-22 – 19th (Relegation to Champ)

Bilic, who has been on Pozzos’ radar for a number of seasons, will become the club’s fourth permanent manager this year. That’s a new manager every two and a half months, give or take.

There’s no denying that after a promising start, results had plummeted for Edwards and in 10th place the Pozzo family had clearly had enough after a 2-2 draw with Sunderland.

Edwards had won one of his last seven games, putting them one point outside the play-offs and nine points behind first-place Sheffield United.

“As with all board decisions, I believe this change is in the best interest of the club,” said Giampaolo Pozzo in a statement confirming Bilic’s appointment.

“We felt that Rob had enough time to show us the identity of his team, but the performance did not reflect our hopes and ambitions.

“Now we have to move forward, and in Slaven Bilic we have enlisted the help of an experienced coach who has recently experienced promotion to the Premier League.”

The main decomposition of that June Duxbury interview is the idea that Watford can’t move on as they are now, with fans barely able to learn the new manager’s name before being relentlessly regarded as redundant.

Javi Gracia led 66 games to take Watford to an FA Cup final in the 2018-19 season

On the face of it, Watford has had two promotions since taking over from the Pozzo family, one FA Cup final and one FA Cup semi-final.

There have also been two relegations during that period – in 2019-20 and 2021-22 – so it’s not perfect science, but as frustrating as it is for Watford fans, a decade without patience has brought much of the success to Watford’s owners delivered what they wanted.

The question now is whether this relentless style, with no time for new managers, has now completely lost touch with reality.

Since the appointment of Quique Sánchez Flores in September 2019, the seven permanent Watford managers have had an average of just 19.3 games at the head of the club.

What can an owner realistically expect to build or grow in less than 20 games?

“No doubt @WatfordFC will already be looking for a successor to Bilic!” joked Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling. Worryingly for Bilic, it won’t be far from the truth if history tells us anything.

Walter Mazzarri took the job in July 2016, but had left less than a year later after 41 games

Watford, like Chelsea for many years, has seen the fruits of their labors in hiring and firing, but this latest episode, in which Edwards was reportedly ‘kept in the dark’, according to the Athletic, has left a sour taste in the mouth of followers.

In walks Bilic, along with Sanchez-Flores, Hayden Mullins, Nigel Pearson, Vladimir Ivić, Xisco Munoz, Claudio Ranieri, Roy Hodgson and Edwards, to take a seat in the Watford dugout since 2019.

There comes a time when the disillusionment of the supporters will spill over and the success will not follow to save the decision making of the Pozzo family.

Since 2012, as many people have run Watford as England’s monarch since 1650, a reporter jokingly wrote this week.

A ridiculous statistic befitting a ridiculous situation. Watford has drawn a Watford.

So much for ‘hell or high water’.