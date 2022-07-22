Watford’s Dan Gosling reveals his team-mates ‘disgraceful’ attitudes in Premier League relegation 

Dan Gosling has criticized the ‘outrageous’ attitude he saw during Watford’s relegation from the Premier League last season, and revealed the ‘miserable’ and ‘repetitive’ management styles of Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson.

The 32-year-old midfielder was out of the 25-man squad for much of last season, when Watford dropped to 19th place and relegated alongside Burnley and Norwich.

Gosling sheds light on the negative experience he endured at Vicarage Road last season in a revealing interview with the Watford Observer.

“That time with Ranieri was just really unpleasant,” Gosling told the outlet. “The training we did, the spirit they created, the staff that went with him – it was all just miserable. They were miserable, and it made it miserable.

“I was surprised they lasted four months to be honest. I’ve been in football for a long time and have some guys in the squad too, and that time was as bad as it gets.”

The ex-Bournemouth, Newcastle and Everton star was particularly unimpressed by Ranieri’s continued use of five-a-side football matches in training.

He added: “When you go out on the training ground and play five-on-five day in and day out, it’s literally nothing football. It’s kids football. As a pro you learn nothing from it.

“Obviously there’s a time and place for five-on-five, but it’s usually a few fun games at the end of a session. If you do whole five-on-five sessions, you won’t win any matches. Look at the results on the field.’

After Ranieri’s resignation in January, Watford hired Hodgson in an attempt to dodge the straw.

While he was delighted to say goodbye to endless five-a-side games, Gosling found the new training drills under the ex-England and Liverpool manager repetitive and outdated.

“To be fair to Roy, what he did in training was very repetitive, but at least it was competition-like situations,” he said. “You need to freshen it up a bit. This is 2022.”

Above all, the midfielder was stunned by the lack of professionalism displayed in the dressing room during the challenging season, claiming that ‘outrageous attitude’ caused the club to go down.

New recruits such as Ozan Tufan, who was hired from Fenerbahçe last season, arrived at the club uninterested and unfit, according to Gosling.

“I thought that attitude was a disgrace,” he said. “There were a lot of disgraceful attitudes here last season and that’s the reason we went down in the end. It wasn’t a matter of ability. Maybe some players didn’t always reach the level they are capable of, but it was the attitude of individuals that did that for us.

“They signed Tufan from a Turkish club. He was here on loan: will he really care if the club goes bankrupt? He knew that whatever happened, he could go back to where he came from. He had never played English football, never played here, never played in the Premier League. It didn’t bother him and he wasn’t very fit either.

“It was a real shame, easily the worst dressing room I’ve ever been a part of. So now that we’re clearing the decks and trying to build something new, it’s refreshing.”