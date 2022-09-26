Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just under 12 months as Edwards is POSTED

Watford manager Rob Edwards will be sacked just 10 games into the new season.

Edwards was only appointed as Hornets boss in May after the departure of Roy Hodgson, who failed to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

Slaven Bilic is a contender to replace Edwards, as is Xisco, who managed to take the club’s promotion to the top in 2021, is one of the candidates to replace Edwards if he loses his job.

Watford are tenth in the championship and have won just three of their first ten league games. They also crashed out of the EFL Cup against MK Dons last month.

Sporting director Cristiano Giaretta is said to be present at the club, because there were indications last week that he left.

Hornets chiefs expect the club to return straight to the Premier League this season and have a long history of firing managers at the first sight of trouble.

And the club’s Italian power base has once again shown their relentless streak with Edwards.

Watford quit Xisco Munoz in October 2021 and haven’t found a long-term solution since then