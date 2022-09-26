WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just under 12 months as Edwards is POSTED

Sports
By Merry
Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just under 12 months as Edwards is POSTED 18
1664193143 211 Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just
Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just under 12 months as Edwards is POSTED 19
1664193145 999 Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just
Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just under 12 months as Edwards is POSTED 20
1664193146 63 Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just
Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just under 12 months as Edwards is POSTED 21
1664193147 23 Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just
Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just under 12 months as Edwards is POSTED 22
1664193149 195 Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just
Watford is looking for a FIFTH new boss in just under 12 months as Edwards is POSTED 23

BREAKING NEWS: Watford to fire manager Rob Edwards – after leading just 10 league games – and turn to Slaven Bilic to become their FIFTH boss in just 12 months, despite being just a point away from the play-offs

  • Watford is going to fire ANOTHER manager on Monday and fire Rob Edwards
  • Edwards would mark fourth Vicarage Road looting in just under a year
  • The 39-year-old was hired in May after impressing at Forest Green Rovers
  • The Hornets are 10th in the Championship, just one point away from the playoffs
  • Watford have hired Slaven Bilic as their fifth new boss in just under 12 months

By Sami Mokbel For Mailonline

Published: 12:40, 26 Sep 2022 | Updated: 12:49, 26 Sep 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Watford manager Rob Edwards will be sacked just 10 games into the new season.

Edwards was only appointed as Hornets boss in May after the departure of Roy Hodgson, who failed to avoid relegation from the Premier League last season.

Slaven Bilic is a contender to replace Edwards, as is Xisco, who managed to take the club’s promotion to the top in 2021, is one of the candidates to replace Edwards if he loses his job.

Watford to fire Rob Edwards after being in charge of Vicarage Road for just over four months
Watford to fire Rob Edwards after being in charge of Vicarage Road for just over four months

Watford to fire Rob Edwards after being in charge of Vicarage Road for just over four months

The heads of the Hornets may be looking for their fifth new head coach in just under 12 months
The heads of the Hornets may be looking for their fifth new head coach in just under 12 months

The heads of the Hornets may be looking for their fifth new head coach in just under 12 months

Ex-West Ham and West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic lined up as a replacement
Ex-West Ham and West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic lined up as a replacement

Ex-West Ham and West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic lined up as a replacement

Watford are tenth in the championship and have won just three of their first ten league games. They also crashed out of the EFL Cup against MK Dons last month.

Sporting director Cristiano Giaretta is said to be present at the club, because there were indications last week that he left.

Hornets chiefs expect the club to return straight to the Premier League this season and have a long history of firing managers at the first sight of trouble.

And the club’s Italian power base has once again shown their relentless streak with Edwards.

Watford quit Xisco Munoz in October 2021 and haven't found a long-term solution since then
Watford quit Xisco Munoz in October 2021 and haven't found a long-term solution since then

Watford quit Xisco Munoz in October 2021 and haven’t found a long-term solution since then

Claudio Ranieri was succeeded by Xisco Munoz and was fired in January 2022
Claudio Ranieri was succeeded by Xisco Munoz and was fired in January 2022
Roy Hodgson came in to replace Claudio Ranieri but agreed not to continue on Vicarage Road following Watford's relegation
Roy Hodgson came in to replace Claudio Ranieri but agreed not to continue on Vicarage Road following Watford's relegation

Both Claudio Ranieri and Roy Hodgson came in and out after Watford sacked Munoz last year

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Cesc Fabregas has set his sights on the…

Merry

Newcastle faces crisis after Bruno…

Merry

Fury vs Joshua crunch talks take place…

Merry
1 of 4,844

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More