Watford 2-1 Norwich: Imran Louza and Keinan Davis score to deny Canaries chance to top Championship

Watford denied Norwich the chance to top the Championship table by beating them 2-1 at Vicarage Road.

Imran Louza, who had previously seen a penalty saved by renowned Canarian goalkeeper Angus Gunn, gave the hosts Slaven Bilic the lead before Keinan Davis doubled the lead just after half an hour.

Josh Sargent pulled one back in the last minute of the first half but the visitors Dean Smith are now third behind Sheffield United and new leaders Burnley. Watford rose from 17th to 10th.

Gunn was forced into early action when Davis dodged Sam Byram on the right side of the box. The former Southampton goalkeeper made a smart block on his nearest post.

Watford survived a penalty kick when Sargent went down under the challenge of Dan Gosling, but referee Darren England pointed to the other side in the 12th minute when Liam Gibbs, caught on the wrong side, pushed into Ismaila Sarr.

Louza, the midfielder accused of spitting at an opponent in Watford’s previous home game against Swansea, got the goal hard, but Gunn ducked to the left to save.

Louza, however, was back in the 18th minute to open the scoring. Sarr picked him past the back post for a side volley that was placed perfectly across the turf over Gunn.

Max Aarons fired a Norwich answer next to Daniel Bachmann parrying Kieran Dowell’s long ranger, but Davis doubled Watford’s lead in the 31st minute.

Again Sarr was involved, his ball from the left half was cleared by Andrew Omobamidele. Yaser Asprilla’s tame effort went wide, but instead went straight to Davis, who took a few touches for an easy finish.

Gunn denied Davis a third Watford goal with a clever save before Sargent cut the deficit in half in the 45th minute. Dowell’s advance caused Hornets to kick back and shoot the American forward from the left side of the penalty area to blast past two challengers, beating goalkeeper Bachmann on his nearest post.

Newcastle mercenary Isaac Hayden came halftime for Gibbs for a debut in Norwich that was delayed by a knee injury, with Gabriel Sara replacing Marcelino Nunez.

Sargent put the ball in the net after 52 minutes, but Teemu Pukki was offside and skipper Grant Hanley crushed a shot off the crossbar after Kenny McLean’s effort was deflected from behind for a corner.

Norwich were marginally the better side and Watford had to change when Asprilla was replaced by Joao Pedro after Sara scratched his leg while England referee took no action.

Watford was eager for third, but Gunn was able to block Ken Sema’s fierce drive – and the Hornets needed the intervention of last man Gosling on the other side to prevent Sargent from storming in with Pukki in support .