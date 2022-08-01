Watford 1-0 Sheffield United: Rob Edwards’ first game with relegated Hornets ends in narrow win

This battle for promotions has appealed to Watford thanks to the kind of lightning-fast counterattacks they hope will prove too slick for the championship this season.

Joao Pedro’s 56th-minute winner came from a Sheffield United corner kick. John Fleck’s shot was blocked after referee Josh Smith nearly got in the way and bounced off Hassane Kamara.

With yellow shirts streaming forward, his cross-field pass initially seemed inadequate, but somehow he reached Ismaila Sarr on the right through Emmanuel Dennis.

Watford showed why they deserve to be counted among the promotion favorites with a 1-0 win against Sheffield United on the first day of their season, thanks to Joao Pedro’s fine finish

The Brazilian scored the only goal of the game on Monday on the counterattack at Vicarage Road

Match Facts: Watford vs Sheffield United Watford (3-4-3): Bachmann; Kabasele, Sierralta, Cathcart; Sema, Cleverley (c), Kayembe, Kamara; Sarr (Manaj 81), Joao Pedro (Gosling 87), Dennis. Subs not used: Hammer (GK); Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Asprilla, Bayo. goals: Joao Pedro 56. Yellow cards: Sierralta 25, Cleverley 45+2, Pedro 49, Kamara 90+5. Manager: Rob Edwards. Sheffield United (3-5-2): Foderingham; Clark (Khadra 68), Egan (c), Norrington-Davies; Baldock, Norwood (Osborn 68), Berge, Fleck, Stevens (Lowe 55); Jebbison (Brewster 68), Ndiaye (Sharp 78). Subs not used: Amissah (GK); Gordon. Yellow cards: Clark 14, Fleck 24, Berge 90+2. Manager: Paul Heckingbottom. Referee: Jos Smith.

All Sarr had to do was take Pedro home in the middle, while United defenses stayed flat on the ground as they booed unsuccessfully from their own set-piece.

Watford earned the three points. Back in the second division after another failed Premier League campaign, they had endured an inevitable summer of turmoil.

But while many established names departed, they maintain an attack that seems a step above many of this division.

Whether Sarr and Dennis, in the market for a combined £50million, will stay after the deadline remains to be seen, but Watford will make full use of it while they’re here.

The summer saw the familiar Watford ritual of managerial change with Rob Edwards, fresh off guiding Forest Green Rovers to League One, succeeding ex-England manager Roy Hodgson after relegation.

Edwards, 39, received a warm hand from Vicarage Road before kick-off. He chose to put summer signings Rey Manaj and Vakoun Bayo among the subs, while more recent Villarreal signing Mario Gaspar lacked the fitness levels to make the squad.

The Hornets got their first chance when Dennis and Sarr made a connection on the left flank. Dennis hit with a side pass to Sarr, who fired into the side net.

Watford superfan Sir Elton John had begged those in yellow to show ‘more damn passion’ this season when he performed here on Sunday night and a skirmish in the first half suggested the players had been listening.

A pushing match between Watford captain Tom Cleverley and United’s Iliman Ndiaye escalated and resulted in Francisco Sierralta and Fleck coming together and both being booked.

The Blades, eager to improve their fifth-place finish from last season, looked dangerous during the break.

Sander Berge tested Watford keeper Daniel Bachmann early on and Ndiaye should have scored when Daniel Jebbison’s flick sent him clear and he outsmarted Kamara.

New Watford manager Rob Edwards (pictured) won his first game as leader of the London side

Jebbison forced Bachmann to a fingertip save on the stroke of half with a first dink from the edge of the penalty area.

After Pedro’s opener, Watford worked out another great firing position, only for the Brazilian to get in the way as Dennis prepared to shoot.

There was a break of a few minutes as Blades fans frantically tried to warn officials of a medical emergency at the back of the end.

Two supporters tried to stop proceedings by jumping over the barrier and running onto the pitch, but were led out by stewards – rather unfairly. The game quickly resumed, but a number of hi-vis jackets were seen grooming the affected fan.

On the pitch, Egan got a cross but couldn’t send his header on target as the Blades chased a late leveler, but it was Watford debutant Manaj who almost opened his account with a low drive that was saved sharply.