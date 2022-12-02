Waterstones’ book award goes to men.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He said "glaring" features of the crime were preparation and planning days before the murder…

The danger is that Qatar, the host nation, will be expelled from the upcoming G8…

Genesis's comments come days after it halted client withdrawals due to liquidity difficulties.Cryptocurrency lender Genesis…

A book that retells the history of art through the work of women artists has been named the Waterstones Book of the Year.

The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel challenges the narrative that men have paved the way in the art world and celebrates female painters, sculptors and visual artists.

The title is a play on The Story of Art by EH Gombrich, an overview of the art world published in 1950, without women.

Miss Hessel, an art historian, fought off competition from nine shortlisted authors to compete for the award, which is bestowed by a panel of Waterstones booksellers.

Katy Hessel’s The Story of Art Without Men, which challenges the narrative that men have paved the way in the art world, was named the Waterstones Book of the Year

Waterstones spokesperson Kate Skipper said: ‘It’s a must-have for any book lover’s shelf, as essential as it is enjoyable’

Waterstones spokesperson Kate Skipper said: ‘Our booksellers have been supportive of The Story of Art Without Men from the start.

“It’s a must-have for any book lover’s shelf, as essential as it is enjoyable.”

The Waterstones Children’s Book of the Year was Skandar and the Unicorn Thief by AF Steadman.