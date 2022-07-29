Waterloo Sydney apartment listed for $670 a week with ceiling cracks and mouldy walls

A real estate listing for a two-bedroom apartment asking $670 a week has highlighted the poor state of the rental market after a potential tenant revealed its dire condition.

Sydney’s apartment in Cope Street, Waterloo was featured in a Reddit post captioned, “Sydney rentals are spiraling out of control.”

“They wanted $670 a week for this piece of s*** two windowless beds in one of them, in addition to housing commissions,” the person posted photos of the unit.

The two bedroom apartment on Cope Street in Waterloo has some sizable cracks in the ceiling (pictured) that allowed water to leak through

The photos show peeling plaster and cracks in the ceilings that look like water damage.

In one room, extensive mold can be seen crawling over a wall.

“Welcome to the Sydney rental market where prices are high and the state doesn’t matter,” one person responded to the message.

The person who shared the photos replied to one of the comments: “The whole place just has bad fenshui, no natural lighting, papier-mâché walls, random people yelling outside… No chance of wanting to live there.”

Mold (pictured) is forming over the walls of one of the apartment’s rooms as water leaks from the ceiling

‘I feel like you can’t advertise a room as a bedroom in NSW if it doesn’t have a window. (In VIC, on the other hand, yes),’ said another.

That’s why house prices are so high. No one with a shred of common sense will buy an apartment as their eternal home,” a third person added.

Eastside Realty listing agent director George Karabalios told Daily Mail Australia: “There is a leak in the ceiling and a strata agent will investigate the problem.”

He said the cracks, leaks and mold will all be fixed before a new tenant is brought in.

Asked about the asking price of $670 a week, Mr. Karabalios said, “It is what it is… the price is consistent with the current market.”

Other offers for two-bedroom apartments in the Waterloo neighborhood range from $600-$900 per week.

The apartment is just a few minutes walk from Alexandria Park, while Green Square train station is less than a 10 minute walk, as is the famous Danks Street cafe and the gallery strip.