Waterloo Road child star, 14, has a famous dad... but can you see the family resemblance?

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Waterloo Road returned to TV screens after an eight-year break on Tuesday, with many famous faces returning to the BBC One drama.

But a child star who is part of a famous family, Scarlett Thomas, 14, who plays Izzie Charles on the show, shares showbiz connections.

The budding actress isn’t just the daughter of actor Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas and Coronation Street’s Tina O’Brien, 39, who has found fame on the soap alongside Scarlett’s dad, 38.

Tina famously played Sarah Platt and Ryan played Jason Grimshaw.

Scarlett is also the niece of Ryan’s brother Adam, who plays her on-screen father Donte.

On screen: Waterloo Road returned to TV screens after an eight-year break on Tuesday, with many famous faces returning to the BBC One drama, including Scarlet Thomas (pictured)

Adam returned to his role of Donte in the school series after a 15-year break alongside on-screen wife Chloe, played by Katie Griffiths.

The show is a full family affair with Adam’s son Teddy, 7, who he shares with his wife Caroline Thomas, also starring as his on-screen son.

Cast: Scarlett Thomas, 14, (center) who plays Izzie Charles on the show, is the daughter of ex Corrie stars Ryan Thomas and Tina O’Brien, who played Jason Grimshaw and Sarah Platt

Parents: Tina and Ryan found love on the soap – still pictured in a Coronation Street in 2006 and dated for six years from 2003 – he is now in a relationship with former TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh

It comes after Adam revealed what it was like working with his son Teddy and niece Scarlett on the Waterloo Road reboot.

The actor, 34, has told how he wondered what he had ‘got himself into’ after the young couple argued on their first day on set – before things calmed down.

Lorraine Adam said on Wednesday: ‘I know the kids really well, I have my son Teddy and my niece on the show with me as my kids.

Family: Ryan pictured with Scarlett, his partner Lucy Mecklenburgh – and their two children

New life: Tina is now married to husband Adam Crofts, 37 – pictured with Scarlett, 14, and Tina and Adams son Beau, eight

“The first day on set they had a fight, Teddy was crying and I was like ‘what have I gotten myself into’.

“But they were great and I hate to say it, but they are better than me!”

On his return to the show in general, he added, “I did the very first series, I was there for four series, and it was the best time of my life, so to be asked to come back 13/14 years later to go was great. ‘

“It was nice to go back so many years later and see our characters (Dante and Chloe) as one big happy family.”

Honest: Ryan’s brother Adam also stars in Waterloo Road and recently revealed what it was like working with his son Teddy and niece Scarlett on the reboot

The cast of the Waterloo Road reboot has begun filming in Greater Manchester in time for an anticipated release later this year, nearly seven years after the BBC halted the film.

Fellow actors playing the apprentice characters have been announced as Adam Abbou as Danny Lewis, Priyasasha Kumari as Samia Choudhry, with Noah Valentine as Preston Walters.

Adam Ali is cast as Kai Sharif while Alicia Forde joins as Kelly-Jo Rafferty, Francesco Piacentini-Smith is cast as Dean Weever, Liam Scholes as Noel McManus and Lucy Eleanor Begg as Caz Williams.