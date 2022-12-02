Water tower on Isle of Man with Grand Design plans is available for sale

Advertisement

A historic water tower sitting on two acres of land on the Isle of Man is on the market with planning permission to turn it into a Grand Designs home.

The property is for sale with a price tag of just £230,000. However, the buyer will need deep pockets to complete the extensive project as little currently stands on the rural site other than the scale of the tower.

The plans see the existing water at the heart of the new property, with the rest of the large four-bedroom home built around it.

The property is a ruin and is on sale for £230,000 – but a lot more will have to be spent to complete the building project

The location may feel remote but may appeal to some – not least because the Isle of Man is a low-tax economy with no capital gains tax, wealth tax, stamp duty or inheritance tax, as well as a high income tax of 20 per cent.

Buying agent Henry Pryor said: ‘If you are thinking of moving to the Isle of Man for tax reasons then the savings you could make will certainly be swallowed up by financing this Grand Design.

“When you’re done, you can count what’s left of your tax-free income away from prying eyes.”

The plans see the existing water at the heart of the new property, with the rest of the large four-bedroom home built around it

The water tower is on the Isle of Man, a low-tax economy with a top income tax rate of 20 percent

The ambitious project deserves a mention on the popular TV show Grand Designs hosted by Kevin McCloud

Dating from the late 19th century, the tower was Ballamoar Castle’s original water supply.

It later supplied electricity to an engineering workshop and sawmill that stood on the site, but these have been demolished, along with the water tank.

It leaves only the tower, which now has planning permission to build a 3,500 sq ft house with the water tower in the center.

The plans are for a two-storey building on one side with four double bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms. There is also a utility room and a clock room.

Through the water tower base and through a glazed atrium is a large open plan living room, dining room and kitchen with a vaulted ceiling with floor to ceiling arched windows leading to a conservatory.

The potential Grand Designs style home is on the market as King Charles’s own former project was unveiled on an ITV television show. A Royal Grand Design charted how the King (then the Prince of Wales) led a consortium that paid £45 million in 2007 for a derelict estate in Ayrshire, trying to save it from ruin and help the deprived local community to recover.

The water tower is believed to date from the late 19th century and was originally the water supply for the local castle of Ballamoar

The property once supplied electricity to an engineering workshop and sawmill that stood on the site, but these have been demolished, along with the water tank

The property offers views over the surrounding countryside and the sea from the upper floors of the tower

Today all that remains is the shell of the water tower, which has planning permission to be converted into a large house of 3,500 m²

The property offers views over the surrounding countryside and the sea from the upper floors of the tower.

Outside there is a separate garage with a workshop and is set in two acres of land. The property is for sale through Garforth Gray Estate Agents.

The plans also include a ground source heat pump for heating and hot water.

Daniel Copley, from real estate website Zoopla, said: ‘For those looking for a new real estate project, this historic water tower has the potential to become a truly spectacular home.

‘Not only does it benefit from the idyllic rural setting, but the existing tower also has historical links and was once used to supply water to the local castle.’

> Have you done your homework? Buying a property to expand can add value – but check planning rules first