Water safety warning after over 600 near misses on NSW waterways

They could not be revived.

Surf Life Saving NSW Steve Pearce, who grew up in Tamworth, mourned the loss of life, saying it would have a “ripple effect” in regional communities.

He warned that inland waterways were particularly dangerous because there are no lifeguards available compared to coastal settings.

Fifty-five people died in New South Wales waterways in 2021, the deadliest year on record.

“We don’t want this to happen again,” Pearce said.