Water safety warning after over 600 near misses on NSW waterways

They could not be revived.
Surf Life Saving NSW Steve Pearce, who grew up in Tamworth, mourned the loss of life, saying it would have a “ripple effect” in regional communities.
He warned that inland waterways were particularly dangerous because there are no lifeguards available compared to coastal settings.
Fifty-five people died in New South Wales waterways in 2021, the deadliest year on record.
“We don’t want this to happen again,” Pearce said.
“One drowning is too much.”
The incident is one of several fatal incidents, including children, in Australian waterways since Christmas with five people drowning in Victoria and South Australia.
Royal Life Saving’s national summer drowning number has recorded 16 deaths so far.
Meanwhile, Wagga Wagga Police are searching for a swimmer who reportedly did not reappear while in the Murrumbidgee River on Tuesday.
The report was made to the police at around 8:30pm, leading to a search involving volunteers, SES, NSW Ambulance and police.
The search resumed on Wednesday, despite no person being reported missing to police.
