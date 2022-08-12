Water levels in Lake Michigan are expected to remain well below near-historic highs of 2020

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



The Great Lakes region is enjoying another year of lower water levels and wider beaches.

July water levels on Lake Michigan and Lake Huron have dropped more than 2 feet as of 2020, a year of near-historic highs as waves devoured cherished stretches of sandy shoreline. With the exception of Lake Ontario, the other Great Lakes are also covered.

And over the next six months, the water level in Lake Michigan is expected to remain well below 2020 levels, according to Keith Kompoltowicz, the chief of the hydrology division for the US Army Corps of Engineers Detroit District Watershed.

“There really isn’t a perfect water level,” Kompoltowicz said. “I can say that during the record highs that we’ve experienced recently, there was a lot of erosion and property damage and there were a lot of concerns about houses collapsing into the lake.”

In 2020, Lake Michigan set a string of monthly records and hovered near the record high of 1986. Highs and lows have come and gone over the course of the historic record, and climate change can lead to increasing variability between the swings.

Due to the decrease in rain and snow, the water level has dropped.

In July, rainfall on Lake Michigan and Lake Huron was about 82% of the average, or slightly less than normal, according to Lauren Fry, a physicist at the NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory.

Lake Michigan was still 8 inches above the average in July, but 26 inches below the 2020 maximum. In other months, the lake was similarly above average but below the records set in 2020 and 1986. According to the six-month forecast, Lake Michigan is expected to remain about 8 inches above average.

The 2020 high followed several years of very wet conditions – some of them record-setting – on the Great Lakes, according to Kompoltowicz. That year, 2020, was drier, allowing the lake’s level to plummet in 2021, Kompoltowicz said.

“In 2022, we’ll see more average conditions, and the lake level has responded in a way we would normally expect: a nice, healthy seasonal surge in the spring,” he said.

Most Great Lakes will not hit record highs in the next six months, the report says

