Water blasted by Tonga underwater volcano could weaken the ozone layer, scientists warn

Tonga’s volcanic eruption in January provided enough water to fill more than 58,000 Olympic-size swimming pools – and could weaken the ozone layer.

Scientists who examined the amount of water vapor emitted by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano described it as “unprecedented.”

The powerful steam was created when seawater in the South Pacific came into contact with the lava and became ‘superheated’.

The eruption set off sound waves that could be heard up to 6,200 miles away in Alaska in a sonic boom that went around the world twice.

In a new study, experts at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory predict that the amount of water could be enough to temporarily affect the global average temperature.

It can also temporarily stimulate chemical reactions in the atmosphere that exacerbate ozone depletion.

“We’ve never seen anything like it,” says atmospheric scientist Dr Luis Millán.

Just before nightfall reached Tonga, the eruption (bottom left) set off sound waves that could be heard as far as Alaska 6,200 miles away in a sonic boom that went around the world twice.

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai, an underwater volcano in the South Pacific, spewed ash and other debris as far as 40 miles into the atmosphere when it erupted in January

In the study, published in Geophysical Survey Lettersdr. Millán and his colleagues estimate that Tonga’s eruption sent about 146 million tons of water vapor into the stratosphere.

The stratosphere is the layer of the atmosphere between about 8 and 33 miles (12 and 53 kilometers) above the Earth’s surface.

Water from the January 15 eruption corresponds to about 10 percent of the water content already present in the stratosphere.

Comparable amounts of water have only been blasted through volcanoes to such great heights twice before in the 18 years that NASA has been taking measurements.

These were the 2008 Kasatochi event in Alaska and the 2015 Calbuco eruption in Chile.

The water from these events quickly dissipated, but NASA researchers claim that the liquid from the Tonga volcano can remain in the stratosphere for up to ten years.

A: The water vapor entered the stratosphere mainly in the tropics, where rising dry and moist air is recorded in annual cycles. The vapor from the eruption disrupted this “heartbeat” signal. B: Time series of near-global water vapor at atmospheric pressures of 100 and 31 hPa using data from MLS and GOZCARDS

The eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai caused many effects such as atmospheric waves, extreme winds and unusual electric currents, which were felt all over the world and in space

To determine the volume of water vapor, scientists analyzed data from the Microwave Limb Sounder (MLS) instrument on NASA’s Aura satellite.

It measures atmospheric gases, including water vapor and ozone, by observing natural microwave signals emitted from the Earth’s atmosphere.

The researchers noticed that the readings increased dramatically after the Tonga volcano erupted.

dr. Millán, who manages the instrument from Pasadena, California, USA, said: “We had to carefully inspect all measurements in the plume to make sure they were reliable.

“MLS was the only instrument with a dense enough cover to capture the water vapor plume as it happened, and the only one unaffected by the ash the volcano released.”

When the water molecules in the stratosphere break down, reactive hydrogen oxide molecules are released.

These themselves react with ozone and destroy it, but also convert chlorine-containing gases into other destructive molecules.

Water vapor also traps heat, so the eruption could lead to a temporary warming effect on Earth’s surface, for what the researchers believe is the first time.

Although it is considered a “greenhouse gas,” like carbon dioxide and methane, any warming would not be enough to exacerbate the effects of climate change.

This is because the heat would dissipate as the extra water cycled out of the stratosphere naturally.

Conversely, previous massive volcanic eruptions, such as Krakatoa, have radiated ash, dust and gases into the atmosphere that reflect sunlight back into space, causing a cooling effect.

Writing in the paper, Dr Millán said, “It is critical to continue monitoring the volcanic gases from this and future eruptions to better quantify their different roles in climate.”

The researchers believe the Tonga volcano was only able to produce the massive amounts of water vapor it did because of its precise depth underwater.

The caldera – the large crater formed as magma begins to erupt – is believed to be about 150 meters down.

If it had been shallower, there wouldn’t be enough seawater superheated by the magma to account for the amount of stratospheric water vapor.

However, any deeper eruption and ocean pressure could have dampened the violent eruption.

Radar surveys before and after the eruption show only small parts of two uninhabited Tongan islands above the volcano – Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha’apai