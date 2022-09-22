Watching TV with your child can boost their cognitive development, study finds 

<!–

Spending time watching TV with parents can actually boost a toddler’s brain development, a new study shows.

A British research team from the University of Portsmouth on England’s south coast carried out a meta-analysis of previous studies and found that although a young child can be harmed by too much screen time alone, having a parental watch with them is beneficial. .

This is because the close parent can answer any questions that may arise and also talk to them. This turns the usually passive and mindless process of watching television into an experience that engages their thinking skills and enhances their ability to converse.

Researchers warn that TV time should not replace other social and learning activities and that too much screen time is still harmful, but there are ways to make it a more beneficial activity.

“Weak narration, rapid editing, and complex stimuli can make it difficult for a child to extract or generalize information,” said Dr. Eszter Somogyi, from the psychology department at Portsmouth, in a statement.

“However, when screen content is appropriate for a child’s age, it is likely to have a positive effect, especially when it is designed to encourage interaction.”

The research team, which published its findings Wednesday in Frontiers in Psychology, analyzed 478 studies from the past 20 years for their paper.

Each included study examined the impact that watching television or regular use of a device such as a cell phone had on a child’s development.

Many believe that screen exposure is bad for children. It can slow down their brain development as it keeps them away from engaging in activities that keep their brain busy.

Children who watch more TV often have poorer diets and more weight problems due to the sedentary nature of the activity.

Staying inside and watching television most of the day also keeps children away from interacting with each other, which also harms social development.

All of these factors were found to be true in the meta-analysis, where studies found many times that young children were harmed by too much TV time.

Researchers also wanted to investigate whether the quality of time in front of the screen had a bearing on how it affected the brain.

“We are used to hearing that screen exposure is bad for a child and can do serious damage to their development if it is not limited to say less than an hour a day,” Somogyi added.

“Although it can be harmful, our study suggests that the focus should be on the quality or context of what a child sees, not the quantity.”

Other studies examined by the research team showed that informative programming could have a positive effect on children.

A parent or carer who was in the room also greatly benefited if the adult took a more active role and used the time as an opportunity to teach their child rather than just letting it be an idle activity.

“These differences in viewing context play an important role in determining the strength and nature of television’s influence on children’s cognitive development,” Somogyi said.

‘Watching television with your child and elaborating and commenting on what is seen can help improve their understanding of the content and strengthen their learning during educational programs.

‘Co-viewing can also contribute to the development of their conversation skills and provides children with a role model for appropriate TV viewing behaviour.’

Researchers say more modern devices that are often maligned in parenting — and for good reason a lot of the time — can be used as tools instead.

“I am optimistic about the concept of finding an equilibrium between the rapid spread of new technological tools and the preservation of the beautiful nature of human relationships,” said Dr. Bahia Guellai, a researcher from the Department of Psychology at Paris Nanterre University.