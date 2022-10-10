Watching plants switch on genes using a fluorescent protein

The image shows the UV exposed poplar plants. The “wild type” on the left is the naturally occurring variant. The plant on the right contains the eYGFPuv reporter and glows green under UV lighting. Credit: Xiaohan Yang, Oak Ridge National Laboratory



Biologists often use green fluorescent protein (GFP) to see what’s happening in cells. GFP, which scientists first isolated in jellyfish, is a protein that changes light from one color to another. By linking it to other proteins, researchers can find out if cells produce those proteins and where to find them in cells. This, in turn, shows how cells deliver and use genes. The problem is that this usually requires expensive equipment, such as fluorescent microscopes, and can be time-consuming. In a study published in Horticultural research, researchers describe how a special type of GFP can be used to “see” protein production with the naked eye. By altering the genes of plants, the team was able to see the production of GFP using a simple black light to deliver long-wave ultraviolet (UV) light.

The research demonstrates real-time imaging of cellular and molecular events in a wide range of plants using the naked eye and a black-light flashlight. This enables fast and affordable screening for research and development or for real-time monitoring of molecular events in mature plants.

Reporter genes have been linked to other genes of interest to provide an inexpensive, rapid and sensitive test for studying gene delivery and expression. These reporters have long been an essential tool for live cell imaging. Today, imaging and analysis are becoming more accessible with the development of UV-visible fluorescent reporters. This research by scientists at Oak Ridge National Laboratory was aimed at advancing the use and efficiency of these reporters in two herbaceous plant species (Arabidopsis and tobacco) and two woody plant species (poplar and citrus).

After designing and building a GFP UV reporter protein (eYGFPuv) that provides enhanced signals for all plant species tested, the researchers showed that strong fluorescence could be captured using a fluorescent microscope or UV light. In addition, this UV-excitable reporter can be observed at a wide range of scales, from sub-meter-level seedlings to whole plants without the need for special emission filters. For example, by using a simple UV flashlight, the scientists demonstrated how this new reporter can facilitate rapid quantification of transformation efficiency in plant systems. These enhanced features make this newly developed GFP-UV reporter a valuable tool for a wide variety of applications in plant science research.

