Watchdog warns Nicola Sturgeon over her controversial transgender plan to allow self-identification

Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to allow people to self-identify their gender could cause ‘confusion’ about their status in other parts of the UK, a watchdog has warned.

A list of problems with the proposal, including access to services, was sent by the Equality and Human Rights Commission to the UK and Scottish governments.

The watchdog said “practical difficulties or confusion are likely to arise in cross-border situations” if the Equality Act is passed by Holyrood.

The letter said people who changed their gender in Scotland but in another part of the UK would face problems with their “legal status and rights.”

Officials added that problems would arise regardless of whether the UK government accepted Gender Recognition Certificates (GRC) issued in Scotland.

EHRC chair Baroness Kishwer Falkner warned that there needed to be “greater clarity” in legislation going forward

Employers and services alike would struggle to determine a person’s legal gender and may have to take the “intrusive or offensive” measures of asking to see a birth certificate or GRC, The telegraph reported.

The watchdog called on both governments to ‘work constructively together’ to address the issues it raised before the Bill goes ahead.

People aged 16 and over will be allowed to change gender without being diagnosed with gender dysphoria, reducing the time someone remains in their previous gender from two years to six months. A debate on the Equality Act is set for 27 October.

The Christian Institute said the Scottish Government risked “transtourism” if it went ahead with its plan.

EHRC chair Baroness Kishwer Falkner told Westminster and Holyrood there needed to be ‘greater clarity’ in working forward with such legislation.

She added that “it is assumed that a wider group of trans people” would travel from the rest of the UK to Scotland.

Baroness Falkner said laws on gender discrimination would also be affected by the proposed law, including equal pay, the gender pay gap and measuring issues faced by women.