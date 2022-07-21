Watchdog Informs Secret Service of Criminal Inquiry Into Missing Texts

The only text exchange the Secret Service turned over to the Inspector General was between Thomas Sullivan, the head of the Secret Service’s uniformed division, and Steven A. Sund, then the Capitol’s chief of police, according to the letter from the Secret Service to Congress.

It’s not clear what prompted the Inspector General to request the phone records of the 24 Secret Service officials. The Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Homeland Security declined to comment.

After handing over thousands of documents — but not the deleted phone records — to the House Committee on Tuesday, the Secret Service said it would continue forensic investigation of the text messages.

But in the letter from the Inspector General, Mrs. Ayala made it clear that the Secret Service should stop the search so as not to disrupt an “ongoing criminal investigation”. The Inspector General also instructed the agency to summarize the progress of the internal investigation and hand over any findings by Monday.

The Secret Service was assessing whether following the Inspector General’s directions and halting its internal review of phone records would violate the House selection committee subpoena or a request from the National Archives and Records. Administration, said a government official. The archives, which are responsible for preserving all data produced by a presidential administration, asked the Secret Service on Tuesday to investigate how it deleted the messages.

“We have notified the Jan. 6 select committee of the Inspector General’s request,” Mr Guglielmi said in a statement, “and will conduct a thorough legal review to ensure that we are fully cooperating with all oversight efforts. and that they do not conflict with each other.”