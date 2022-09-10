Watch the moment a Texas mom chases and threatens a boy aged TWELVE

A Texas mother has been publicly shamed and banned from attending football games after she chased a 12-year-old boy when he made a legal tackle against her son during the game.

Video footage shows the woman storming down the sidelines threatening and chasing the young athlete with something in her hands.

The boy can be seen running away with his hands in the air, seemingly startled by the bizarre reaction.

The woman was found violating multiple rules of conduct under the Youth Football and Cheerleading League.

They called the woman a “substantial threat to the environment,” according to… Fox 8.

Emila Rucker, the 12-year-old boy’s mother spoke to ABC 13 Houston and said she was shocked to see a grown woman behave that way.

‘This is ridiculous. How can you get so mad at a child’s play?’ she said.

‘Your son plays football, they get on each other, that’s the name of the game.

“How can you get so upset to chase him and not only chase him, but curse at him while you’re chasing him.”

It was the first game of the season for peewee football club Southside Ravens to face the North West Gorillas.

Ivan Flanagan, the 12-year-old in question who plays for the Ravens, told the broadcaster that the boy he tackled had behaved in stark contrast to his mother.

“Yeah, I picked him up and stuff,” Flanagan said.

“He really tried to shake my hand after the play, until his mother, I think, started running after me.”

Despite being a good sport, the boy along with his mother and family have been banned from attending any more matches.

He and his mother were also removed from the North West Gorillas team.

The woman has been fined $200 while the league has to pay $500 for not checking the sidelines.

North West Gorillas released a statement on Facebook apologizing to the Ravens and Flanagan.

“First of all, we would like to apologize to the parents of the young man who was unnecessarily chased across the field by a parent who was part of our organization,” it read.

“No shape or form is okay and will not be tolerated. We have since removed both parent and children from NWG because we can’t stand endangering anyone’s child.”

The post went on to talk about the “highly emotional” nature of the game, adding that children’s safety is the primary concern with these games.

“While we can’t control someone else’s actions/emotions, we want to take responsibility for our behavior as a whole, what role it played and how it was displayed at yesterday’s event,” it read.

“Despite the behavior the opponent displayed, there was no reason for it to escalate to that extent or way.

“We are sincerely sorry for how this has affected everyone inside and outside our organization.

“We appreciate all our dedicated parents who drive for us continuously.

Once again, we would like to extend our sincere apologies to the family and especially to the young man.”

Houston Police Department is investigating the incident.