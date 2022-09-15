Watch the hilarious clip of mic’d-up Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith LOVING rain-soaked game

Here’s the hilarious moment Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith enjoyed his return to the NFL field last weekend – despite the dramatic rainfall and difficult conditions.

Bears personnel were seen sweeping water off the Soldier Field grass before the season started last Sunday, but while some expressed concern that the game might have to be canceled, some players appeared to be in their element.

And none more so than Smith, who put several contract issues off the pitch for the duration, and got ready to have some fun with his teammates.

Roquan Smith dives for a tackle at the Chicago Bears’ season opener on Sunday

Smith made a microphone for the game and gave a hilarious commentary on his thoughts

He said he ‘felt like he was in a pool’ after a particularly watery tackle

The 25-year-old linebacker didn’t shy away from getting stuck in Chicago’s puddles, ducking around and commenting regularly alongside his teammates.

The hilarious clip, posted on social media by the NFL’s official account, begins with him explaining that he has never played in a game with so much rain.

“I’ve been playing in the rain,” he explains, adding, “Boy, every time I tackle someone, I hit the ground and get soaked.

“Bro, I feel like a little kid. You know, playing in the garden when it rains? It does!’

The clip then transitions into in-game action, with the linebacker attempting a tackle and landing on his back in a large puddle next to a teammate.

He almost slips off the field, before jumping up, laughing and saying, ‘Hey, I felt like I was in a pool there, when you’re a kid and water gets up your nose!

He joked ‘this is my kind of party’ as he went back to the couch between plays

Smith was in his element and his mood must have been boosted by the Bears’ victory over 49ers

‘I love this… this is my kind of party! I love this!’

In the game itself, the Bears had 19-10 winners over the 49ers to bring their record for the season to 1-0.

Justin Fields threw 8/17 for 121 yards and two touchdowns, while Dante Pettis, Equanimeous St. Brown and Alexander Horvath all scored on receiving TDs.

Off the field, it was a turbulent few months for Smith, who sat out training camp and preseason after failing to agree on a new long-term contract with the Bears.

Smith demanded an off-season swap after failing to agree terms on a new contract

Staff wiped water off the field before the season opening game at Soldier Field last week

He asked for a trade but seems to have already put that in mind and performed well in Week 1 to help the team to victory.

“I’m not focused on that, if I’m being very honest,” he told the Chicago Sun-Times last week. “My focus is to make this year the best year I can and then go from there. I don’t want to look too much into the future or anything like that.

“I’m just focused on having the best year I can with my teammates and playing the game I love. That means the most to me.’