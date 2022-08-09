Watch road vigilante Beau Jackson’s encounter with speed camera operator on NSW Central Coast

Australia’s favourite road vigilante has filmed his surprising encounter with a speed camera operator while warning motorists of the new technology to watch out for.

Beau Jackson, 18, has made a name for himself parking near mobile cameras around the NSW Central Coast with makeshift signs warning unsuspecting motorists about potential speed traps.

Rail, hail or shine, the teen spends most days before and after work parked in locations where he feels cameras are ‘unfairly’ trying to catch people to raise revenue – such as at the bottom of hills, or in places where the speed limit suddenly drops.

Dubbed a national hero and a ‘living legend’, Beau’s fan base has grown to 63,400 TikTok followers in recent months as his vigilante videos continue to go viral.

Beau recently confronted a speed camera operator and shared footage of the surprisingly friendly encounter to prove they’re not all bad guys.

Another recent video shows how new technology in unmarked cars is catching out unsuspecting drivers in both directions.

Speed camera crusader Beau Jackson has attracted thousands of fans across Australia

Beau described the speed camera operator as a ‘legend’ and joked the man may end up losing his job as a result of him sharing the footage.

‘This bloke right here should be like all the other operators. Very genuine bloke, just chilling and happy to chat,’ Beau explains in the video.

When he jokingly suggests the operator doesn’t like his job, the reluctant man says ‘Nah’ and shakes his head.

Beau pushes the boundaries further by handing the operator a parting gift – a selection of vigilante bumper stickers he now sells.

‘Before this legend loses his job, I’m going to give him my stickers,’ Beau said.

‘You’re a sick man, I just want to tell you that. At least if you get kicked from your job, at least you have some merchandise to take home.’

Beau Jackson was on a mission to show not all speed camera operator (pictured) are bad guys

The video has been viewed almost 60,000 times.

‘Not all heroes wear capes,’ one viewer wrote.

Another added: ‘Dead set legend.’

In another recent video, Beau showed how the cameras installed inside unmarked cars detect speeding drivers in both directions.

‘See that camera there, that picks up your radar from that direction,’ Beau explains.

The video ends with the operator driving off for the day with Beau waving.

But not everyone is a fan of Beau’s videos.

‘Hope you realise that people like you are the reason there’s no warning signs anymore,’ one viewer posted.

Another operator appeared to allow Beau to film the camera inside his unmarked vehicle

Another recent video shows Beau’s encounter with a middle-aged ‘Karen’ who demanded he stop warning drivers near her home.

Motorists often go out of their way to thank Beau by buying him McDonald’s, coffee, energy drinks and chocolate after after he first won over viewers on national television earlier this year.

The 17-year-old used to work mowing lawns and for Domino’s, but he hopes to sell bumper stickers full-time which are now on sale.

‘I’ve got vinyl bumper stickers with different designs and slogans – they’re high-quality and weather-proof,’ Beau recently told Daily Mail Australia.

One sticker says: ‘Too many Karens! Not enough Beaus!’

Another reads: ‘Speed cameras don’t slow people down!! Beau does!!’

Beau says he has the support of police who tell him he’s doing the community a service

Beau, who insists he’s never been fined for a speeding offence, agrees motorists who are ‘dramatically’ over the speed limit should be punished.

‘I’m doing it for those who are done four or six kilometres over because they also park at the bottom of a hill,’ he explained.

‘If it was in a school zone or on a stretch of road where people are speeding, I wouldn’t warn anyone.

‘But they are often set up to ping people going a few kilometres over the speed limit at the bottom of a hill and that’s unfair.

‘If they want to save lives, then have signs here warning people, along with signs on the front and back of the car.’

He has checked with the police to ensure what he was doing wasn’t illegal.

‘They think I’m doing the community a service as I’m actually making people slow down,’ Beau added.