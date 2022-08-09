Watch out, someone wants to turn Pac-Man into a live-action movie

As Hollywood looks further and further afield for IP to turn into new movie franchises, the classic arcade game Pac-Man has emerged as the next potential basis for a live-action adaptation. According to until The Hollywood Reporterthe film is currently in development at Wayfarer (the studio behind Disney Plus’s clouds) with help from Bandai Namco, based on an idea from Sonic the hedgehog associate producer Chuck Williams.

crucial, THR only reports that the film is “in development” and does not mention that it has been officially green-lighted or entered production. But the news makes sense in an environment where studios are increasingly turning to video games for IP to mine for their upcoming projects. In recent years, there have been plans to develop films based on everything from triple-A titles such as Metal Gear Solid to indie cuties like fire watch have been announced, and in the near future we’ll have Chris Pratt’s live-action Mario to worry about.

Details are thin on the Pac-Man project

Pac-Man, of course, is no stranger to the occasional TV adaptation. There was the 80s Hanna-Barbera cartoon that aired on ABC between 1982 and 1983 and an animated series that came to Disney XD in 2013. But to our knowledge, no one has managed to make Pac-Man the centerpiece of a live-action movie before, beyond cameos in movies like Pixels.

There’s currently no word on who might play the titular character, who might write and direct the movie, or when we might see it come out. So here’s a YouTube clip of the current final live-action Pac-Man to throw up the glove.