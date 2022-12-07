Watch out Gregg! Lalas warns Berhalter USMNT may DROP him before 2026 World Cup, even with new deal

<!–

FOX Soccer analyst Alexi Lalas has suggested that Gregg Berhalter may be given a new contract to stay on as US coach, but there’s no big guarantee he’ll be there for the 2026 World Cup.

Berhalter’s current deal expires after the US was eliminated from the World Cup by Holland on Saturday, but preliminary talks have started between the coach and American football about an extension.

The US is co-hosting the 2026 World Cup with Canada and Mexico, so taking charge of the USMNT will be a particularly attractive prospect for years to come – and the team itself is a young team with a lot of potential.

It means, according to Lalas, that the U.S. Soccer Federation might be tempted with a more prestigious name later on.

“If he gets a contract, it will be a four-year contract,” Lalas said on FOX Soccer. “Nobody takes two years.

“They, the American Football Federation, could sign the four-year agreement and recognize that something better comes after two years and they eat for the next two years and factor that into the cost of doing business.

“Or this is their man to take them to the promised land in 2026. And the other part of course is who knows if Gregg Berhalter wants to do this?

“I think he would. I think this is a plum job and this generation we’re talking about is only going to get better.”

Lalas has previously said he believes Leeds coach Jesse Marsch would like to coach the US team at the 2026 World Cup.

“It’s recognized that this (U.S. coach) is a plum job, especially with what’s happening in 2026 and being able to host it,” Lalas said on his State of the Union podcast in August.

“I think he (Marsch) has his eyes on the national team and look, it can happen. I think if Gregg Berhalter (the current USA coach) does well in this World Cup, gets out of the group and the success is recognized with a young and experienced group, I think he will have the opportunity to go to 2026. ‘

Marsch has USA captain Tyler Adams on his roster at Leeds.

DailyMail.Com World Cup columnist Brad Friedel supported Berhalter in keeping his job.

Jesse Marsch has previously been linked with the US job – he currently coaches Leeds

“I think this group should stay together with coach Gregg Berhalter,” Friedel wrote. ‘People are going to wonder whether he will stay or go, that happens after an international tournament.

“As a fan of the US and someone who wants the program to do well, I’m glad he’s staying. I’m a big fan of continuity and I thought we performed well overall at the World Cup.

“I see no reason to change. We never know what could happen, maybe he’ll get a great offer elsewhere and leave or the federation might have other ideas, but I think we should keep him.’