Watch out Amazon: Roku to expand hardware lineup with Roku-branded TVs

By
Jacky
-
Streaming stick maker Roku has announced it’s getting into the TV game with two lineups of Roku-branded TVs. The new models complement third-party sets that currently license the Roku smart TV interface, and are a logical next step in the company’s expansion into hardware manufacturing following the arrival of Roku-branded soundbars and wireless speakers in 2021 and 2022.

The two upcoming Roku TV lineups are the Select and Plus series, with the latter offering local dimming LED backlighting. There will be a total of 11 models, with screen sizes ranging from 24 inches to 75 inches. Details about screen resolution and HDR support were not available in the press release the company planned to coincide with the launch of CES 2023although all models are said to ship in the spring.

