Watch out Amazon: Roku to expand hardware lineup with Roku-branded TVs

Streaming stick maker Roku has announced it’s getting into the TV game with two lineups of Roku-branded TVs. The new models complement third-party sets that currently license the Roku smart TV interface, and are a logical next step in the company’s expansion into hardware manufacturing following the arrival of Roku-branded soundbars and wireless speakers in 2021 and 2022.

The two upcoming Roku TV lineups are the Select and Plus series, with the latter offering local dimming LED backlighting. There will be a total of 11 models, with screen sizes ranging from 24 inches to 75 inches. Details about screen resolution and HDR support were not available in the press release the company planned to coincide with the launch of CES 2023 although all models are said to ship in the spring.

The main difference between the Select and Plus TVs seems to be the inclusion in the latter series of a Roku Voice Remote Pro feature that enables hands-free voice commands. Certain models, meanwhile, come with a standard Roku Voice Remote with a built-in microphone that offers push-to-talk control.

Roku’s release also mentions a new Roku TV wireless soundbar that will integrate with the new sets and other Roku wireless speakers, and has a spring 2023 ship date.

OLED Roku TV reference design

Along with the new TVs and soundbar, Roku has announced the availability of a premium OLED reference design for the company’s partners to use as the basis for future Roku-branded OLED TVs. While no Roku-branded OLED sets have been announced for CES, this news indicates that cheaper OLED Roku TVs from third-party makers may appear later in 2023 or 2024.

Analysis: Roku TVs were inevitable, but a Roku OLED TV is a welcome surprise

Roku’s products consistently rank among the best streaming devices and models such as the Streaming Stick 4K remain a popular option due to their combination of low cost and desirable features like Dolby Vision HDR support.

However, the streaming hardware market has become very competitive, with companies like Amazon selling streaming sticks with its Fire TV Stick 4K Max that compete well with Roku on features and price. Even Apple has lowered the price of its latest generation Apple TV 4K to the point where someone buying a Roku streamer might consider Apple’s hardware instead.

At the same time, the Roku interface used by TV brands such as TCL and Hisense has also received a lot of competition from Google TV, Amazon Fire TV and now TiVo . Clearly Roku needs to diversify to stay competitive, and home entertainment hardware is the obvious answer. With Roku branded soundbars, wireless speakers and subwoofers, and even smart devices for home use now on the market, Roku TVs were inevitable.