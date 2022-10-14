Watch Martian moon eclipsing Jupiter in eerie footage
Eerie footage taken by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express probe shows Martian moon Deimos eclipsing Jupiter.
The new clip, captured by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express satellite, includes 80 individual images that were stitched together.
In the foreground is the irregularly shaped Martian moon Deimos with its rocky and cratered surface.
In the background is Jupiter and its four largest moons, known as the ‘Galilean moons’ – Europa, Ganymede, Io and Callisto.
Jupiter is the large bright white circle near the center, while its moons appear as small white spots of light.
Another, shorter clip, meanwhile, shows Phobos, the other Martian moon, blocking its sibling Deimos.
Known for its rocky and cratered surface, the Martian moon Deimos (left) can be seen here passing Jupiter, which appears as a large white spot. Jupiter’s moons appear as mere spots of light
THE GALILEE MOONS
The Galilean moons are the four largest moons of Jupiter:
– Ganymede (3,273 miles in diameter)
– Callisto (2,995 miles in diameter)
– In Island (2,263 miles in diameter)
– Europe (1,939 miles in diameter)
Mars Express is still going strong nearly 20 years after launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in June 2003.
“The new images show that Mars Express continues to shine a light on Mars, the Red Planet’s immediate surroundings and beyond,” the European Space Agency (ESA) said.
The first clip consists of a series of 80 images taken on February 14, 2022. It first shows Deimos passing in front of Europa, the smallest of the four Galilean moons, known for its icy surface and thin oxygen atmosphere.
The largest moon in the solar system, Ganymede, is then hidden from view, as are Jupiter, Io and then finally Callisto.
In the clip, Deimos appears to move up and down in animation due to the slight swaying motions of the Mars Express as it rotates to position its camera.
Deimos is the smaller and outermost of the two natural satellites of Mars, the other being Phobos.
Here the Martian moon Callisto obscures. Jupiter and the other three Galilean moons are visible to the left
Artist’s impression of the European Space Agency’s Mars Express satellite launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in June 2003
The two Martian moons experience strong tidal forces from the planet, causing their orbits to oscillate constantly.
Phobos orbits extremely close to Mars at an average of 3,700 miles and is moving toward the planet, while Deimos is an average of 12,470 miles away and moving away from it.
ESA’s second new clip, meanwhile, includes 19 images taken on March 30, 2022 by Mars Express.
In this second video, Deimos is blocked by its larger sibling, Phobos, which measures about 14 miles along its longest axis. Deimos is a dwarf in comparison – just 3.7 miles.
Enhanced color image of Phobos, the larger of the two Martian moons. It measures 14 miles along its longest axis
At just 3.7 miles in diameter, Deimos (pictured in this enhanced color image) dwarfs its Martian sibling
At the time the images were taken, Phobos was 7,618 miles away from the camera, while Deimos was 17,340 miles away.
“From this perspective, it is difficult to see the size difference between the Martian moons,” the ESA said.
Much is still unknown about the formation and composition of Mars’ two moons, although the upcoming MMX mission, led by the Japanese space agency, aims to remedy this.
The mission is due to launch next year and will orbit Phobos and Deimos before landing on Phobos and collecting a sample from the larger moon to return to Earth.
WHAT IS THE EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY’S MARS EXPRESS SATELLITE?
Mars Express, so-called because of the fast and streamlined development time, represents the European Space Agency’s (ESA’s) first visit to another planet in the solar system.
Launched in 2003, the spacecraft borrowed technology from ESA’s Rosetta mission and the Mars 96 mission.
Since beginning science operations in 2004, the durable orbiter has given scientists a whole new view of Earth’s intriguing neighbor.
It is now helping to answer fundamental questions about the geology, atmosphere, surface environment, history of water and potential for life on Mars.
Mars Express, so-called because of the fast and streamlined development time, represents the European Space Agency’s (ESA’s) first visit to another planet in the solar system (artist’s impression)
The spacecraft’s high-resolution camera has sent back thousands of dramatic 3D views of the Martian surface.
An instrument has discovered hydrated minerals that form only in the presence of liquid water, providing confirmation that Mars was once much wetter than it is today.
The first ever radar sonar to orbit another planet has discovered underground layers of water ice.
Another instrument has detected enough water ice in the polar caps to create a global ocean 36 feet (11m) deep and revealed large permafrost plains around the South Pole.
Mars Express found the highest clouds ever seen above any planetary surface at 62 miles (100 km).
The mission found indications of the possible presence of methane, which on Earth is attributed to active volcanism and biochemical processes.
Its highly elliptical orbit has allowed the spacecraft to look beyond Mars to monitor its two small moons, particularly the innermost satellite Phobos, which has been studied in unprecedented detail.
During its lifetime, it has served as a communications relay between Earth and various NASA spacecraft, including the Phoenix lander and several surface rovers.