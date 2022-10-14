Watch Martian moon eclipsing Jupiter in eerie footage

Eerie footage taken by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express probe shows Martian moon Deimos eclipsing Jupiter.

The new clip, captured by the European Space Agency’s Mars Express satellite, includes 80 individual images that were stitched together.

In the foreground is the irregularly shaped Martian moon Deimos with its rocky and cratered surface.

In the background is Jupiter and its four largest moons, known as the ‘Galilean moons’ – Europa, Ganymede, Io and Callisto.

Jupiter is the large bright white circle near the center, while its moons appear as small white spots of light.

Another, shorter clip, meanwhile, shows Phobos, the other Martian moon, blocking its sibling Deimos.

Known for its rocky and cratered surface, the Martian moon Deimos (left) can be seen here passing Jupiter, which appears as a large white spot. Jupiter’s moons appear as mere spots of light

THE GALILEE MOONS The Galilean moons are the four largest moons of Jupiter: – Ganymede (3,273 miles in diameter) – Callisto (2,995 miles in diameter) – In Island (2,263 miles in diameter) – Europe (1,939 miles in diameter)

Mars Express is still going strong nearly 20 years after launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in June 2003.

“The new images show that Mars Express continues to shine a light on Mars, the Red Planet’s immediate surroundings and beyond,” the European Space Agency (ESA) said.

The first clip consists of a series of 80 images taken on February 14, 2022. It first shows Deimos passing in front of Europa, the smallest of the four Galilean moons, known for its icy surface and thin oxygen atmosphere.

The largest moon in the solar system, Ganymede, is then hidden from view, as are Jupiter, Io and then finally Callisto.

In the clip, Deimos appears to move up and down in animation due to the slight swaying motions of the Mars Express as it rotates to position its camera.

Deimos is the smaller and outermost of the two natural satellites of Mars, the other being Phobos.

Here the Martian moon Callisto obscures. Jupiter and the other three Galilean moons are visible to the left

Artist’s impression of the European Space Agency’s Mars Express satellite launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in June 2003

The two Martian moons experience strong tidal forces from the planet, causing their orbits to oscillate constantly.

Phobos orbits extremely close to Mars at an average of 3,700 miles and is moving toward the planet, while Deimos is an average of 12,470 miles away and moving away from it.

ESA’s second new clip, meanwhile, includes 19 images taken on March 30, 2022 by Mars Express.

In this second video, Deimos is blocked by its larger sibling, Phobos, which measures about 14 miles along its longest axis. Deimos is a dwarf in comparison – just 3.7 miles.

Enhanced color image of Phobos, the larger of the two Martian moons. It measures 14 miles along its longest axis

At just 3.7 miles in diameter, Deimos (pictured in this enhanced color image) dwarfs its Martian sibling

At the time the images were taken, Phobos was 7,618 miles away from the camera, while Deimos was 17,340 miles away.

“From this perspective, it is difficult to see the size difference between the Martian moons,” the ESA said.

Much is still unknown about the formation and composition of Mars’ two moons, although the upcoming MMX mission, led by the Japanese space agency, aims to remedy this.

The mission is due to launch next year and will orbit Phobos and Deimos before landing on Phobos and collecting a sample from the larger moon to return to Earth.