Home Sports WATCH: Kastelic trades punches with Bortuzzo in entertaining fights
Sports

WATCH: Kastelic trades punches with Bortuzzo in entertaining fights

written by Alexander 0 comments
WATCH: Kastelic trades punches with Bortuzzo in entertaining fights

LOOK: Kastelic exchanges blows with Bortuzzo in entertaining fights originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON – It would appear that Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Robert Bortuzzo are not the best of friends.

They fought twice during the 40 minutes of Thursday night’s game at TD Garden.

The first fight came in the first period after Kastelic landed a few punches on his turn. Bortuzzo jumped the fences and immediately challenged the B center.

The second round between these two players was much more entertaining.

Kastelic outworked Bortuzzo in the second period, throwing several punches as they both fell to the ice.

The last time there were two fights with the same two players in a game was in March 2022, according to Sportsnet.

Utah came into this game with 10 great fighters, tied with the New Jersey Devils for the league lead. In fact, the Bruins and Utah rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in penalty minutes.

The Bruins went into the second intermission with a 1-0 lead.

You Might Also Like

You may also like

Tatum responds to Edwards’ trash-talk after C’s beat Wolves

Dolphins star Zach Sieler becomes the latest NFL player to perform the controversial...

Raiders QB Gardner Minshew reportedly suffers season-ending broken collarbone

Charles Leclerc launches astonishing X-rated rant after finishing Las Vegas Grand Prix…...

Week 12 Booms and Busts: Jayden Daniels and Caleb Williams lose, but...

Awkward moment Ed Sheeran interrupts new Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim’s interview...

@2024 - WhatsNew2Day - All Right Reserved. Email: Contact@whatsnew2day.com