WATCH: Kastelic trades punches with Bortuzzo in entertaining fights

BOSTON – It would appear that Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic and Utah Hockey Club defenseman Robert Bortuzzo are not the best of friends.

They fought twice during the 40 minutes of Thursday night’s game at TD Garden.

The first fight came in the first period after Kastelic landed a few punches on his turn. Bortuzzo jumped the fences and immediately challenged the B center.

The second round between these two players was much more entertaining.

Kastelic outworked Bortuzzo in the second period, throwing several punches as they both fell to the ice.

The last time there were two fights with the same two players in a game was in March 2022, according to Sportsnet.

Mark Kastelic vs. Robert Bortuzzo First NHL game to feature 2 fights of the same combatants since Givani Smith (Red Wings) and Zack MacEwen (Flyers on March 22, 2022). pic.twitter.com/iaHKDNmC1R — Sportsnet Statistics (@SNstats) November 22, 2024

Utah came into this game with 10 great fighters, tied with the New Jersey Devils for the league lead. In fact, the Bruins and Utah rank No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in penalty minutes.

The Bruins went into the second intermission with a 1-0 lead.