Watch Interview with the latest trailer of the Vampire

On October 2, the TV adaptation of interview with the vampire will debut on AMC Plus, and it has a new trailer. It further highlights the major deviations from the source material and includes the exquisite torment of the show’s protagonist, vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac.

This is the second trailer in front of Interviewand it presents a luxurious and lavish story centered on desire, temptation and ultimately betrayal.

In this adaptation, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) is a black entrepreneur in 1910 New Orleans. The trailer hops between Louis’ memories of the past and the present, in which he surrenders his guts to Daniel Molloy, a journalist played by Eric Bogosian. Louis tells Daniel his story of being hunted by the vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) and tricked into a life of blood-stained depression as he tries and fails to accept his new life as the thirsty undead.

Both trailers for the show put an exciting and interesting twist on Anne Rice’s 1976 international hit. For starters, the show takes place much later in American history, from the slavery of the 1790s to the transitional period of the 1910s. based on the trailer, it looks like the show will make the relationship between Lestat and Louis much more explicitly romantic. In the 1994 film adaptation starring Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, Lestat and Louis sidestepped the edge of romance while staying firmly in the “no gay” territory endemic in the 1990s and early 1990s. The fact that Louis is now black instead of white is an extra dynamic exploration of power, coercion and the trap black people sometimes fall into when whites offer them wealth and power. (Page Kanye.)

That’s a lot to get out of a few trailers, but hey, I read Anne Rice books well before the right age. I’m just glad racists will have something else to be mad about when interview with the vampire will premiere on October 2.