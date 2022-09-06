Watch Europe dry up from space in new satellite video

Europe has faced what has been described as the worst drought in 500 years, with two-thirds of the continent having been warned in one way or another.

Now satellite video has revealed the extent of this dry weather as seen from space.

A series of images in the images compare what Europe looked like in July and August this year compared to 2021, showing how the continent has changed from green-green to arid brown due to the lack of rain.

The video was tweeted by the European Union’s Copernicus program, which manages the constellation of Earth-observing Sentinel satellites.

WHAT IS THE COPERNICUS PROGRAM? The multibillion-dollar Copernicus program aims to help predict weather phenomena such as El Nino and track the progress of global warming. There are currently three batches of twin satellites orbiting the Earth, called Copernicus Sentinel-1, 2 and 3. Their data can also help shipping companies map out more efficient routes and can be used to monitor wildfires, water pollution and oil spills. The Copernicus project is described by the European Space Agency (ESA) as the most ambitious Earth observation program to date. The launch of the Copernicus project became particularly urgent after Europe lost contact with its Earth observation satellite Envisat in 2012 after 10 years.

“By 2022, #drought will hit all of Europe,” Copernicus said in the tweet.

The images, taken by the Sentinel 2 satellite, show that vegetation from southern and eastern England, as far as northern France and even eastern Europe has been extensively damaged.

It follows the publication last month of a report by the European Drought Observatory (EDO), overseen by the European Commission, which said 47 percent of Europe was under warning conditions.

It added that 17 percent of Europe is in a state of alert, with vegetation being affected, and the continent was experiencing its worst drought since the Middle Ages.

This year’s European summer is considered the driest since a mega drought that hit the continent in 1540.

“The severe drought that has hit many regions of Europe since the beginning of the year has continued to expand and worsen from early August,” the report said, adding that the Western Europe-Mediterranean region was likely to become warmer and drier than usual. until Nov.

Much of Europe has experienced extremely high temperatures this summer that have exacerbated droughts, sparked wildfires, triggered health warnings and led to calls for more action to tackle climate change.

Summer crops have suffered: in 2022, grain maize yields will be 16 percent lower than the average for the previous five years, and soybean and sunflower yields will fall by 15 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Hydropower generation has been affected, further affecting other electricity producers due to a shortage of water to power cooling systems.

Low water levels have hampered inland navigation, such as along the Rhine, with reduced shiploads for the transport of coal and oil.

This summer’s devastating wildfires across Europe were so severe that they led to the highest emissions since 2007, a new report also claims.

Scorched: This image shows what Europe looked like from space in July and August. It was a barren brown because of the lack of rain

For comparison, this satellite image shows what Europe looked like from space last year during the same period

Temperatures above 104F (40C) were observed in parts of Portugal, Spain, France and the UK in July, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

Sizzling: July 2022 was one of the three hottest Julys globally, satellite data shows, while for southwestern Europe it was the warmest on record in terms of peak heat

The emissions recorded for the summer of 2022 were largely caused by the devastating wildfires in southwestern France and the Iberian Peninsula, with France and Spain experiencing the highest wildfire emissions in the past 20 years.

The combination of the August heat wave with prolonged dry conditions across Western Europe resulted in increased wildfire activity, intensity and persistence.

Scientists from the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service have been monitoring the daily intensity and emissions, and resulting air quality impacts, from these fires, along with other wildfires around the world, all summer.

Mark Parrington, senior scientist and wildfire expert with the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, said: ‘The magnitude and persistence of fires in southwestern Europe leading to the highest emissions for Europe in 15 years have been very worrying all summer. .

“The majority of the fires started in places where the changing climate has increased the flammability of the vegetation, such as in southwestern Europe and as we have seen in other regions in other years.”

This summer’s devastating wildfires across Europe were so severe that they led to the highest emissions since 2007, a new report also claims. This graph shows the total estimated CO2 emissions from forest fires from 2003 to 2022