Watch England and Wales at the World Cup on big screen at talkSPORT Fan Zone

talkSPORT is powered by fans – and we will be hosting the ultimate fan experience during the 2022 World Cup.

We’re taking over a huge 1,000-capacity hall under the arches in London Waterloo, where we’ll be… screen EVERY World Cup match live – start with the first group match on 20 November and continue until the final on 18 December.

With a whopping 64 matches spread over 28 days, you can cheer on England, Wales or whoever your heart desires as they go for glory in Qatar.

Fans are well accustomed to toasting summer tournaments in sun-drenched fan parks and pub gardens across the country, blasting beers into the air while Harry Kane slams another target.

However, this tournament will be like no other and the good old British weather will mean that only the hardiest of soles will be prepared to watch the action outside.

But fear not, talkSPORT will have you covered this winter with our huge indoor venue.

You’ll get live coverage of every match on giant TV screens, Q&As with talkSPORT’s talent, be part of live radio broadcasts and there’s plenty of food and drink too.

It promises to be the best World Cup fan experience in the UK!

Hopefully there will be scenes like this again this winter for fans of England

And you will see some familiar faces

You can secure your place at the talkSPORT Fan Zone nowwith England and Wales’ group stage games up for sale – including the humdinger between the home countries.

Tickets start from just £20 – with a free pint with us – and are on sale HERE.

It is only over the age of 18 and each ticket is valid for six hours, which usually covers two World Cup matches. This depends on the matches on each day of the tournament.