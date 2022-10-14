Watch: Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

LONDON — Climate protesters threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery on Friday to protest the extraction of fossil fuels, but caused no discernible damage to the glass-covered painting.

The group Just Stop Oil, which wants the British government to halt new oil and gas projects, said activists threw two cans of tomato soup over the oil painting, one of the Dutch artist’s most iconic works. The two protesters also stuck to the gallery wall.

The soup splashed over the glass that covered the painting and the gilded frame. The gallery said, “There is some minor damage to the frame, but the painting is unharmed.” The work is one of several versions of ‘Sunflowers’ painted by Van Gogh in the late 1880s.

London’s Metropolitan Police said officers have arrested two people on suspicion of criminal damage and serious offences.

“Specialized officers have now released them and they have been taken into custody at a central London police station,” the police said in a statement.

Just Stop Oil has received attention and criticism for targeting works of art in museums. In July, Just Stop Oil activists glued to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy of Arts in London, and John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” at the National Gallery.

Activists have also blocked bridges and intersections in London during two weeks of protests.

The wave of demonstrations comes as the UK government opens a new round of permits for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, despite criticism from environmentalists and scientists who say the move undermines the country’s commitment to combating climate change.

